Designing Confidence at Every Stage of the Hearing Journey: Unitron Introduces New Stride Blu BTE Hearing Aids

Offering comfort combined with powerful hearing technology, the new Stride B-PR and Stride B-UP BTE form factors provide easy personalization and performance to support everyday life. A smaller, sleeker design than its predecessor, the Stride B-UP features an easy-to-find multi-function button for easier control and is Unitron's first Ultra Power device to offer Made For All direct connectivity. The rechargeable Stride B-PR offers tap control and provides a full day of listening on a single charge, so wearers can remain engaged in their daily activities without pausing to recharge.

Connecting clients directly to their hearing care professionals (HCPs), Unitron introduces new enhancements to their distance support solution, remote adjust. In addition to gain and compression adjustments, remote adjust now allows HCPs to make adjustments to directionality, feedback cancellation, speech enhancement and noise reduction. Providing the wearers enhanced freedom whether they're at home or on the move.

"Now more than ever before, hearing aid users are looking to take control over their hearing journey. Life changes quickly and hearing aids should never be an obstacle in experiencing the moments that matter the most to all of us," says Unitron Product Manager Samson Berhane. "Stride Blu BTEs allow wearers to capitalize on the design that best fits their hearing needs and physical characteristics, while also benefiting from the ability to make the adjustments they need to live life to the fullest."

Automatically optimizing sound across a wide variety of sound experiences, including both complex and quiet environments, Blu hearing aids transition seamlessly from one situation to another. In situations where the automatic features don't match the wearer's listening intentions, they can select convenient pre-set sound profiles, and make adjustments in the moment to boost speech or listening comfort, via the Remote Plus app.

"Everyone deserves to enjoy all hearing experiences. Unitron recognizes that to make this possible our technology and design has to fit seamlessly into their lives," shares Berhane. "Products such as Stride Blu BTEs are an excellent example of our commitment to offering hearing aids that can offer a listening experience that is effortless and empowering."

For more information on the new Stride Blu BTE product line, please visit https://www.unitron.com/global/en_us/platforms/blu/blu-bte.html

SOURCE Unitron

For further information: Jennifer Vandermolen Senior Manager, Marketing Communications, [email protected]