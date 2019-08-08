Designhill Wins Creative Startup Of The Year 2019 Award

NEW YORK and GURUGRAM, India, Aug. 8, 2019 /CNW/ -- Designhill is thrilled to announce that they've been named the Creative Startup Of The Year 2019 by Entrepreneur Magazine. The event took place in New Delhi on July 18th. The ceremony unveiled 75 award categories and witnessed over 500 attendees including veteran and young entrepreneurs. Companies like OYORooms, EaseMyTrip, OBOPAY, Biba, Moglix, and SUGAR Cosmetics were the ones, who won big across different categories with Designhill.

Designhill's Founders Varun & Rahul Aggarwal receiving award from cricketer Amit Mishra at New Delhi

Designhill won Creative Startup Of The Year Award, a category filled with many other nominees. The award will help Designhill solidify its mission to provide high-quality creative solutions while also nurturing their commitment to the global community of designers and artists.

"Designhill has always worked with a quality-first approach for our clients. We believe in delivering a technology-driven solution that relies on consistency, reliability and accuracy," says Rahul Aggarwal, Co-founder of Designhill . "This award is a commemoration of our commitment to delivering world-class customer experience and a platform for creative community to earn and grow."

In addition to Creative Startup Of The Year 2019 Award, Entrepreneur Magazine honored Designhill's Founders — Rahul Aggarwal and Varun Aggarwal — with Rising Entrepreneur Of The Year 2019 Award. This award is a testament of their contribution towards the development of entrepreneurship with innovative graphic design solutions.

These awards recognize the company's business practices and solutions and set it apart from global competitors such as 99designs, Fiverr and Looka.

Designhill was also praised for its innovative approach to AI-powered tools and a knack to deliver graphic design solutions for companies looking to create their brand identity at a fraction of price. Focused on fundamentally improving the client experience, Designhill provides services like design contests, one-to-one projects and AI-powered DIY tools such as its logo maker .

About Designhill

Designhill is a graphic design platform dedicated to designers and businesses around the world alike. The platform brings designers and businesses seeking creative solutions under one roof. One of the word's topmost freelance graphic design companies, Designhill has a community of over 100,000 designers hailing from different parts of the globe. They participate, work, share and grow together. The company helps business owners in sourcing high-quality design solutions at affordable prices.

Media Contact:

Alice Jackson

alice.jackson@designhill.com

SOURCE Designhill