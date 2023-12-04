Designer Tiffany Pratt Creates Canadian Holiday Homes with Limited Edition Pop-Tarts® Frosted Sugar Cookie Flavour Pastries and Rice Krispies Squares® Holiday Bars!

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Gingerbread house-making season has arrived! This year, why not break with tradition and build an edible house that looks just like your own home for the holidays? To provide the ultimate inspiration, Pop-Tarts® Frosted Sugar Cookie Flavour Pastries and Rice Krispies Squares® Holiday Bars have teamed up with iconic Canadian designer, Tiffany Pratt, to put a whimsical twist on the classic gingerbread house inspired by real Canadian homes from coast to coast.

Pop-Tarts® Frosted Sugar Cookie Flavour Pastries and Rice Krispies Squares® Holiday Bars have teamed up with Tiffany Pratt to re-imagine the classic gingerbread house this holiday season (CNW Group/Kellanova Canada Inc.)

This sentiment is supported by a recent Ipsos survey*, where 84% of Canadians stated that holiday celebrations, like gingerbread house-making, should reflect various types of dwellings, from apartments, to single family homes, to cottages and mobile homes. Additional survey findings include:

66% of Canadians are seeking new and unique holiday experiences.

83% agree celebrating diverse living arrangements across multiple generations is a positive and inclusive way to embrace the holiday spirit.

Close to half of Canadians (45%) feel pressured to create family holiday magic but are overwhelmed – good news, they don't have to be!

For inspiration, designer Tiffany Pratt's creations are the perfect place to start. "It was such a joy to partner with Pop-Tarts® and Rice Krispies Squares® Bars to create these whimsical and delicious homes," said Tiffany Pratt, designer. "I love that my creations reflect the diverse types of homes seen across Canada – from a condo building to a mobile home to even my signature pink home!"

This holiday season, Canadian families are invited to create their own "home for the holidays" structures, using the limited-edition Pop-Tarts® Frosted Sugar Cookie Flavour Pastries and Rice Krispies Squares® Holiday Bars. Available at retailers across Canada, Pop-Tarts® and Rice Krispies Squares® Holiday Bars offer an easy, delicious, and mess-free holiday activity!

Both festive additions to any holiday house, the Pop-Tarts® Frosted Sugar Cookie Flavour Pastries feature up to eight printed fun winter designs, while the Rice Krispies Squares® Holiday Bars bring jolly red and green rice to this classic favourite.

"We know that parents are always looking for new ways to add holiday magic," says Nicole Gawen, Vice President Marketing & Wellbeing, Kellanova Canada Inc. "Pop-Tarts® Frosted Sugar Cookie Flavour Pastries and Rice Krispies Squares® Holiday Bars are key ingredients for Canadian families looking to build their own personalized "home for the holiday" creation – whatever they may be.

About the Study

These are some of the findings of an Ipsos poll conducted between November 10 and 14, 2023, on behalf of MSL Group. For this survey, a sample of 1,000 adults aged 18+ in Canada was collected. Quotas and weighting were employed to ensure that the sample's composition reflects that of the Canadian population according to census parameters. The precision of Ipsos online polls is measured using a credibility interval. In this case, the poll is accurate to within ± 3.8 percentage points, 19 times out of 20, had all Canadians aged 18+ been polled. The credibility interval will be wider among subsets of the population. All sample surveys and polls may be subject to other sources of error, including, but not limited to coverage error, and measurement error.

