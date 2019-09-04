Design Thinking - Exploring Human Connections: Interior Designers of Canada host symposium in downtown Vancouver

TORONTO, Sept. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - For the second time in Canada, Interior Designers of Canada (IDC) presents its Design Symposium. On September 12 and 13, 2019, participants from the design and architecture community across Canada are invited to the Hyatt Regency Vancouver to dive deeper into design thinking and explore the human connections to rapidly changing technology, environment and nature, and sustainability and wellness.

"IDC continues its efforts to advocate for Canadian interior design, providing a platform for meaningful member engagement, by embracing innovation and promoting diversity and inclusion in our profession," says IDC President, Sally Mills.

Centered on the theme of design thinking, this conference will delve into the empathetic, inventive, and iterative process of creating sustainable and functional design for the present and future. Through the help of leading experts from across the design and architecture industry, attendees will engage and participate in discussions and seminars focused on the future of design and issues affecting the industry. Hands-on experience and tours to two of Vancouver's leading design projects offer all attendees the opportunity to enhance their career as they network with leading industry members.

Founded in 1972, Interior Designers of Canada (IDC) is the national advocacy association for the interior design profession, representing more than 5,000 members which include interior designers at all levels of experience and areas of practice – e.g. retail, commercial, health care, institutional, and residential design as well as manufacturers and suppliers who provide products and services for interior design projects and firms.

