Design the future: National Ladies Learning Code Day empowers women through UX Design

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - With great design comes great responsibility. That is why Canada Learning Code is inviting women to take part in the 7th annual National Ladies Learning Code Day on September 21. This year's #llcCodeDay theme is all about building web and app experiences for others as part of Canada Learning Code's Equity #clcCode4Change initiative.

Why is designing for equity important? So that products and solutions are created to be as diverse as the population they serve and improve accessibility. Whether crash-test dummies for vehicle safety features, voice assistants that can recognize accented language, or to eliminate racial discrimination in artificial intelligence tools, a more equitable digital world will create a better world for us all.

This national initiative for women and female-identified people introduces coding and user experience design in a welcoming, friendly, social and collaborative environment. On September 21st, join 1,000+ learners across Canada who will learn how to build accessible digital experiences for others!

Women in Tech

A study by TD Economics shows that while women have accounted for 30% of employment growth in STEM since 2010, they still make up less than one-quarter of employment in these occupations. National Ladies Learning Code Day is designed to introduce more women to coding and tech skills crucial for fully taking part in the digital economy, with the goal of closing the gender-gap.

"We're excited for our seventh annual National Ladies Learning Code Day - a day dedicated to equipping adults across Canada with important 21st century skills. Join us in harnessing the power of technology to achieve creative solutioning that is inclusive and accessible for all users."

- Melissa Sariffodeen, CEO, Canada Learning Code

What is UX anyways?

User experience (UX) design isn't just about creating pretty or functioning websites - it's about solution seeking and trying to make people's lives and experiences better. Learners will walk through the design cycle, including discovery, user testing, and user personas. Learners will also have a chance to experience different UX methods through hands-on exercises, including building physical and digital prototypes. Participants will learn how to make digital user experiences more accessible and equitable for consumers from all walks of life.

Media are welcome to come be a part of National Ladies Learning Code Day and learn more about the importance of learning digital skills at an early age while being wowed by what girls can build in a day. Visit www.ladieslearningcodeday.com to learn more.

National Ladies Learning Code Day is Presented By:

Google.org & TD Ready Commitment

"We truly believe an initiative like National Ladies Learning Code Day will help nurture the next generation of Canada's technology builders and grow a skilled and diverse workforce right here at home. Computer Science is not the language of ones and zeros. It's the language of creativity, entrepreneurship and Canada's future potential."



- Sabrina Geremia, Country Director, Google Canada

"Having access to opportunities to gain new skills is increasingly important as the pace of change increases and the nature of work continually evolves. So is ensuring a diverse and inclusive workforce. Women's financial empowerment has powerful social and economic benefits, and it is essential to having a sustainable business. That's why we're proud to support Canada Learning Code through our corporate citizenship platform, The Ready Commitment."

-Andrea Barrack, Global Head, Sustainability and Corporate Citizenship, TD Bank Group

About Canada Learning Code

Canada Learning Code is Canada's leading national charity championing digital literacy education. Placing a special emphasis on women, girls, people with disabilities, Indigenous youth and newcomers, Canada Learning Code is proud to work from coast to coast to make sure that people in Canada have access to the knowledge they need to prosper in our digital world.

Originally founded as Ladies Learning Code in 2011, the organization has evolved to run programming for adults, youth and educators through Ladies, Girls, Kids, Teens and Teachers Learning Code programs. Today, Canada Learning Code operates in over 35 communities across the country, driving results through program design and delivery, strategic industry and public partnerships, research and advocacy. To date, the organization has reached over 250,000 learners through an in-person experiences.

