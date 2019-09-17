Design Illuminated Showroom Now Open - Illuminated Art Like Never Before

Interior design elevated by the illumination of artwork by Deb Chaney

VANCOUVER, Sept. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - Visitors are welcome to visit Design Illumination's newly opened showroom, now open to the public beginning October 14th, Monday to Friday 9 am - 5pm.

Upon entering the East Vancouver showroom, visitors will be greeted by a large scale installation 48" x 96" of Design Illumination's custom back-lit, wall mounted, panel of Deb Chaney's vibrant and translucent layered red and white abstract artwork entitled 'Vermont in a Snowstorm'. This back-lit artwork is a prototype of the custom creations Design Illumination is creating in collaboration with architects, designers, and healing centres.

Design Illumination specializes in custom backlighting artwork, offering luxury and aesthetic value in stunning designs to transform the mood of any interior. This weekend, partnering together with Timeless Wine Cellars at the 2019 Interior Design Show (IDS West), Design Illumination has created a 59" x 47" back-lit art panel of Deb Chaney's 'Breathing Space' art piece integrated into a custom-made wine cellar to be exhibited at the show. The 2019 IDS West exhibit is open from September 26th - 29th at the Vancouver Convention Centre.

Deb Chaney is an award-winning contemporary abstract painter, recently name twice in the media as one of the top 10 Vancouver artists to watch. The has been creating, exhibits and selling her multi-layered, textured abstract paintings to collectors, corporations, and interior designers for over a decade. Her work has been described as: "Spiritual consciousness revealed in physical form."

Design Illumination Showroom Location: 2008 Clark Drive, Vancouver, BC

Open to the public: October 14th, Monday to Friday 9 am - 5pm

For further information: Ken Edgar, Design Illumination, Phone: 604 626 6921, Email: contactdinow@gmail.com, Website: http://designillumination.ca/