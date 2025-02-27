Derrick Hynes joins National Maritime Group to pilot the next era of growth

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - The National Maritime Group (NMG) is pleased to announce the appointment of its inaugural Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Derrick Hynes. A seasoned public affairs professional with a strong grasp of Canadian government and parliamentary affairs, Hynes' experience and expertise will allow him to effectively engage with stakeholders and advocate on behalf of Canada's private sector maritime operators and employers.

"We're incredibly excited to welcome Derrick Hynes to lead the National Maritime Group. With a wealth of experience and a proven track record of leadership, Derrick is well-positioned to drive the National Maritime Group's strategic priorities forward," says Vice President, Government and Public Affairs at British Columbia Maritime Employers Association, Rob MacKay-Dunn, who has been serving as the Executive Director since NMG's creation in 2022. "His expertise will be instrumental in championing Canada's ports in an increasingly uncertain global landscape."

"Canada's economic and social well-being depends on stable, competitive ports, and I am honoured to lead the National Maritime Group at this pivotal time," says Derrick Hynes. "Together with our members and partners, we will help drive investment in trade infrastructure, advocate for more advanced digitalization and technology at our ports, strengthen supply chain stability, and ensure our ports are more competitive. I look forward to collaborating with industry leaders, policymakers, and key partners to deliver meaningful progress for all Canadians."

"Derrick understands the unique opportunities and challenges that Canada's maritime sector faces," says President & CEO of the Halifax Employers Association, Richard Moore. "I am confident that Derrick will be hugely successful in ensuring that our private sector employers and operators who play a critical role in Canada's supply chain are well represented in Ottawa."

Previously, Hynes was the President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Federally Regulated Employers – Transportation and Communications (FETCO) association. For nearly ten years, Derrick managed the day-to-day operations of FETCO, actively liaising with members and key partners and facilitating dialogue, advocating on behalf of employers with government officials and departments while delivering subject matter expertise on key business and labour matters.

Hynes will join the National Maritime Group on May 12, 2025.

About the National Maritime Group:

The National Maritime Group (NMG) represents nearly 100 private sector maritime employers and operators from coast to coast and through the St. Lawrence, moving over $790 million worth of cargo daily. More than 213,000 jobs at 14 Canadian ports, across five provinces, depend on coalition member operations.

Our members directly contribute $4.3 billion annually to the national GDP and $8.5 billion in economic output – playing a critical role in ensuring vital imported products make their way to Canadians and crucial Canadian exports make their way around the world.

The National Maritime Group is a collaborative partnership of the British Columbia Maritime Employers Association (BCMEA), Maritime Employers Association (MEA), Halifax Employers Association (HEA) and the Port of Saint John Employers Association (PSJEA).

We support Canada's private sector maritime operators through education and federal solutions-based policy focused on shared priorities such as supply chain stability, advancements of data and technology, investments in trade infrastructure and port competitiveness.

