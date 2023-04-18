DermaSpark, Exclusive Canadian Distributors of the OxyGeneo 3-in-1 Super Facial, Win an Important Federal Court Decision Against Spa Using Counterfeit Machine

VANCOUVER, BC, April 18, 2023 /CNW/ - DermaSpark Products Inc., the exclusive distributor of the Health-Canada licensed OxyGeneo 3-in-1 super facial device, has just won an important Federal Court decision against a Newmarket, Ont. spa offering facials with a dangerous counterfeit OxyGeneo machine. The defendants were ordered to pay punitive damages, and the court found the director's personal liability was engaged. The complete court decision can be found here.

"DermaSpark is determined to remove fake devices from the Canadian market as the safety of the public and protection of spas offering legitimate and effective OxyGeneo facials is our top priority," said Moshe Ben-Shlomo, CEO of DermaSpark Products Inc.

The OxyGeneo 3-in-1 super facial is Canada's #1 facial and is offered at the best spas and clinics across Canada by industry professionals. DermaSpark supports customers with thorough training and marketing resources. Since being touted as the #1 facial in Canada for 10 years running, OxyGeneo has unfortunately seen an increase in copycat devices that have no warranties of efficacy, or that they will not damage the client's skin. It's important for clients to be vigilant and check for authentic machines through DermaSpark's spa finder feature: geneo.ca/findaclinic.

