DermaSpark, Exclusive Canadian Distributor of the OxyGeneo 3-in-1 Super Facial, Win a Second Important Court Decision Against Spa Using and Selling Counterfeit Machines

VANCOUVER, BC, May 2, 2023 /CNW/ - DermaSpark Products Inc., the exclusive distributor of the Health-Canada licensed OxyGeneo 3-in-1 super facial device, announced a second important victory against fake OxyGeneo devices, this time in the Quebec court system. The honourable court rendered a decision against a second counterfeit OxyGeneo machine user and seller. The defendants were ordered to pay compensation and punitive damages. The complete court decision can be found here.

"We are very pleased by the clear message the honourable court has conveyed in its judgement: 'Those who are tempted to engage in such faulty and illegal activity should know that they will not only be liable in damages but also incur financial penalties'," said Moshe Ben-Shlomo, CEO of DermaSpark Products Inc. "I trust that this unambiguous message will prevent similar unlawful actions in the future. DermaSpark is committed to removing fake devices from the market to ensure public safety and protect legitimate OxyGeneo 3-in-1 super facial providers".

The OxyGeneo 3-in-1 super facial is Canada's #1 facial and is offered at the best spas and clinics across Canada by industry professionals. DermaSpark supports customers with thorough training and marketing resources. Since being touted as the #1 facial in Canada, OxyGeneo has seen an increase in copycat devices with no warranties of efficacy or that they will not damage the client's skin. Clients should be vigilant and check for authentic machines through Dermaspark's spa finder feature: geneo.ca/findaclinic.

