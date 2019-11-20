Dermalogica opens first brick and mortar location in the heart of downtown Toronto

"We're excited to launch our first brick and mortar location in Toronto," explains Melissa Daniels, General Manager of Dermalogica Canada. "The PATH allows easy, daily access for our clients to enjoy a wide range of services – from our free Face Mapping analysis to 30-minute ProSkin treatments. Our clients are constantly on-the-go with busy lifestyles, and it's important to meet their need for quick treatments that require little time and investment but produce professional results for healthy skin."

The store will offer a variety of services including:

Face Mapping ®: Your skin is more unique than you think. Receive a skin analysis and have a conversation with a Skin Therapist to identify the best products and routine to achieve your skin health goals.





®: Your skin is more unique than you think. Receive a skin analysis and have a conversation with a Skin Therapist to identify the best products and routine to achieve your skin health goals. FaceFit SM : A 10-minute, results-driven treatment using our innovative products for glowing skin in a hurry.





: A 10-minute, results-driven treatment using our innovative products for glowing skin in a hurry. ProSkin 30 : A bespoke, time-tailored treatment, designed to address your skin needs using professional products with technology, helping you achieve your healthiest skin.





: A bespoke, time-tailored treatment, designed to address your skin needs using professional products with technology, helping you achieve your healthiest skin. ProSkin30 with LED : This advanced treatment combines the customization of a ProSkin 30 with light-based technology to clear breakouts and/or concerns of skin aging.





: This advanced treatment combines the customization of a ProSkin 30 with light-based technology to clear breakouts and/or concerns of skin aging. Pro Power Peel : A customized peel using highly active, concentrated ingredients to target signs of acne, hyperpigmentation and/or premature skin aging.





: A customized peel using highly active, concentrated ingredients to target signs of acne, hyperpigmentation and/or premature skin aging. ProSkin 30 with Microdermabrasion: This high-tech treatment incorporates microdermabrasion to resurface the skin, reducing pore visibility, uneven skin tone and sun damage. Microcurrent increases product effectiveness with concentrated ingredients.

On opening day, the new location will offer a Smooth Skin Favourites kit, valued at $43, to the first 50 customers who make a purchase over $50. Further, Dermalogica will offer free FaceFits and ProSkin 30's for the first week the store is open. "For the first time, Dermalogica is launching a membership program that will allow clients to enjoy our services while their skin and their pockets reap the benefits of continued loyalty," explains Melissa Daniels. "This makes it even easier for us to continue being a part of our client's skincare journey!"

The new PATH location has an ongoing offer for the holiday season. If you spend $120 or more you will receive a Glow All Around kit, which is valued at $78.

The permanent location, which is located at 200 Bay Street, Suite K101 North Tower, will be open Monday to Friday, from 7:00AM to 7:00PM. Treatments can be booked online at Dermalogica.ca and walk-ins are always welcome.

About Dermalogica:

Dermalogica revolutionized the skin care industry when it emerged into the marketplace in 1986 with innovative formulations, which excluded common irritants, including SD alcohol, lanolin, mineral oil and artificial colours and fragrances. Jane Wurwand developed the products to better support the advanced curriculum she had developed a few years earlier for The International Dermal Institute, which she also founded. Wurwand led the company's growth from an idea to the world's most-requested professional skin care brand. Dermalogica today is sold in more than 80 countries worldwide. Dermalogica products are available in select skin treatment centers on the recommendation of a qualified professional skin therapist in addition to the brand's concept spaces located around the world and online at Dermalogica.ca. Dermalogica is made in the USA, with its global operations based in Carson, just south of Los Angeles. To learn more about Dermalogica, please visit dermalogica.ca.

