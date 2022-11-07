Freeland joined by Member of Parliament Adam van Koverden; discussed new multi-generational home renovation tax credit

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland and Member of Parliament Adam van Koeverden visited ROCKWOOL's Milton, Ontario manufacturing facility today where they got a facility tour and met with staff to learn about how ROCKWOOL creates building insulation from melted rock.

Deputy Prime Minister Freeland Visits Building Insulation Manufacturer ROCKWOOL (CNW Group/ROCKWOOL (North America))

This visit comes on the heels of the Ministry of Finance Fall Economic Statement which includes a Multigenerational Home Renovation Tax Credit, to facilitate in-home suites for the elderly and vulnerable. Building insulation made from stone wool is a key element in creating comfortable living spaces, regardless of temperature, while keeping rooms quiet and protecting from fire.

This new, refundable Multigenerational Home Renovation Tax Credit provides up to $7,500 in support for constructing a secondary suite which will help families preserve traditions of caring for an aging grandparent at home, or help parents to afford to support a child with a disability move back home, starting January 1, 2023. [1]

van Koeverden said: "The Fall Economic Statement outlines our focus on workers, good jobs and growth as we fight the impacts of inflation and help Canadians pay their bills. I'm proud to join Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland here at home in Milton to highlight how the work that ROCKWOOL does is so closely aligned with our goals for a strong and sustainable economy that works for all Canadians. ROCKWOOL's commitment to efficiency is evident here in the factory and in the very products they manufacture, right here in Milton. High-quality insulation is essential for Canadian homes with our climate. Thanks to ROCKWOOL for hosting us, and for everything they do to create and sustain great jobs and grow our economy."

The Milton, Ontario manufacturing facility contributes to the local and regional economies by providing more than 350 jobs and through giving back to the community in supporting local initiatives.

ROCKWOOL Vice President of Marketing & Business Development Mark Bromiley said: "Sharing our world-class facility that makes building insulation to keep Canadians warm in the winter and cool in the summer with Deputy Prime Minister Freeland and Member of Parliament van Koeverden brings ROCKWOOL great pride. ROCKWOOL has a deep history in positively impacting the communities where our manufacturing facilities are located, like in the heart of Ontario, providing high-wage jobs while simultaneously contributing to the Canadian economy through the building insulation we make. Today's visit showcases the hard work ROCKWOOL continues to do in providing solutions for climate-resilient cities that also protect Canadians from fire and provide quiet spaces to live and work."

Facility Director Of Operations Andrew Avgousti provided the tour to the elected officials of ROCKWOOL's 750,000-square-foot manufacturing facility, highlighting key information such as how the building insulation is made, ROCKWOOL's impact on the local and Canadian economies and how the facility incorporates advanced and sustainable operations, such as:

zero production waste to landfill;

using heat recovery systems that capture heat from the production process to heat the building;

on-site recycling to transform production waste into usable raw materials

ROCKWOOL is a global company with its North American headquarters located in the Greater Toronto Area, in Milton, Ontario. In addition to the approximately 350 manufacturing jobs located in its Milton manufacturing facility there are an additional 100 people located in its neighboring ROCKWOOL corporate offices.

1 Fall Economic Statement 2022 (budget.gc.ca)

SOURCE ROCKWOOL (North America)

For further information: Media contact: [email protected]; 202-400-9962