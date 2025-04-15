Departure Festival + Conference Announces Full Lineup and Schedule For Inaugural Event In May

Jessie Reyez to receive the Allan Slaight Humanitarian Award and Matty Matheson to receive the Cultural Innovator Award at Departure Honours

Grace Vanderwaal, Lindsay Ell with Julie Adam (Universal Music Canada), and Omar Al-Joulani (Live Nation) added to the Conference

Gabriela Bee, Gavin McLeod, CRi, The Redhill Valleys, Stuck On Planet Earth and pop-up art exhibit with Justin Bua and Danny Hastings added to the Festival

Anniversary screenings of Almost Famous and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Conference Schedule and Passes are now available at departureto.com

TORONTO, April 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Departure Festival + Conference today unveiled its complete lineup of guests, programming, and schedule for its inaugural event taking place May 6-11 in Toronto. Speakers and performers added to the lineup include celebrated musical artists Grace Vanderwaal, Lindsay Ell, Gabriela Bee, Gavin McLeod, CRi, The Redhill Valleys, Stuck On Planet Earth. Acclaimed visual artists Justin Bua and Danny Hastings also join the program, alongside Universal Music Canada President/CEO, Julie Adam, and President of Touring for Live Nation Concerts, Omar Al-Joulani, among others. Juno-award winning singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez will receive the Allan Slaight Humanitarian Award presented by Slaight Music and entrepreneur powerhouse Matty Matheson will be awarded the Cultural Innovator Award at the Departure Honours.

These artists and executives join the previously announced Bryan Adams, Tegan and Sara, Mustafa, Dallas Green, Tia Wood, Max Kerman, Shaggy, among many others, as Departure Festival + Conference launches its first edition in May. Registered Departure conference pass-holders will get first access to tickets for Dave Chappelle's stand up show on May 7 before an exclusive pre-sale begins at 10:00 a.m. on April 16.

Growing the esteemed list of previously announced organizations who are supporting the Departure Festival + Conference are Air Canada, ArtHaus, The Black Academy, Canadian Arts & Fashion Awards (CAFA), Canada's Walk of Fame, Coca-Cola Coliseum, Music Publishers Canada, National Cultural Foundation Barbados, RBC, Rogers Sports & Media, Scandinavian Building Services, Scotiabank Arena and VP Records who have confirmed their support. Visit departureto.com for the complete lineup of artists, venues and schedule of events.

"When Loft and Oak View came together to launch Departure, we set out to bring a fresh, re-energized and expanded festival and conference to the industry and lovers of music and art. I am incredibly proud of the hard work and commitment that the teams have put towards what is poised to be a great inaugural event," said Kevin Barton, Executive Producer, Loft Entertainment. "The quality of the guests, the thoughtfulness of the programming, the support from the music industry at large - all of it culminates this May in Toronto and we can't wait."

For full programming and schedule of events, please visit departureto.com .

SOURCE Departure Festival + Conference

Press contact: [email protected]