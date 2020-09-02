Department of National Defence adds 16 new MCI J4500 coaches, part of two-year contract for up to 28 vehicles

WINNIPEG, MN, Sept 2, 2020 /CNW/ - (TSX:NFI) Motor Coach Industries Ltd. ("MCI"), a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc., ("NFI"), one of the world's largest independent global bus manufacturers, today announced that it has delivered 16 new MCI J4500 coaches to the Government of Canada's Department of National Defence ("DND"), with an option to deliver an additional 12 coaches by 2022.

The new coaches for personnel transport feature a more spacious interior with industry-leading legroom and a 56-passenger seating capacity – the seats will have additional reclining capability for extra riding comfort. The 2020 models are also equipped with the next-generation, lighter-weight Cummins X12 engine with 455 hp 1550 ft-lbs. torque for fuel efficiency, and an Allison B500 transmission. The DND's newest MCI coaches also feature MCI Connect Telematics, which combine to maximize coach uptime and reduce Total Cost of Operation (TCO) by improving response time, predicting failures and updating coach systems remotely.

Optional features added to the coaches include a destination sign, maintenance-free batteries, raised surface liners in the baggage bay,110-volt power outlets with USB ports and Wi-Fi connectivity.

Made in Canada at MCI's facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba, the new coaches will be used to transport Canadian Armed Forces personnel and are headed for bases in Comox, British Columbia; Winnipeg, Manitoba; Halifax and Greenwood, Nova Scotia; Borden and Trenton Ontario; Bagotville, Quebec; and Edmonton and Cold Lake, Alberta.

MCI's history serving the Government of Canada dates to the 1980s with the delivery of several MC-9 coaches. MCI first placed its J4500 in service with DND in 2007, winning a bid for 12 coaches from Public Service and Procurement Canada, the federal government's central purchasing agency. Since then, MCI has delivered 26 additional J4500 coaches to the DND.

New Flyer, NFI's transit bus business, and MCI have been leading innovation in mobility for 90 years, today supporting North American cities with sustainable buses and coaches, technology, and infrastructure. New Flyer also operates the Vehicle Innovation Center, the first and only innovation lab of its kind dedicated to advancing bus technology and providing workforce development through electric bus training. New Flyer was the first bus manufacturer in the world to sign on to the Shared Mobility Principles for Livable Cities and is currently developing automated technology to improve safety in public transit. At the end of July 2020, NFI announced it was combining the New Flyer and MCI businesses.

