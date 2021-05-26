dentalcorp Virtually Opens The Market

dentalcorp is Canada's largest network of dental practices, committed to advancing the overall well-being of Canadians by delivering the best clinical outcomes and unforgettable experiences. dentalcorp acquires leading dental practices, uniting its network in a common goal: to be Canada's most trusted healthcare network. Leveraging its industry-leading technology, know-how and scale, dentalcorp offers professionals the unique opportunity to retain their clinical autonomy while unlocking their potential for future growth.

For more information visit: https://www.dentalcorp.ca/site/home.

Date: Tuesday May 25, 2021

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

