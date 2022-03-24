dentalcorp Strengthens Partnership With Align Technology

Expands access to Invisalign clear aligner treatment nationwide

TORONTO, March 24, 2022 /CNW/ - dentalcorp (TSX: DNTL) Canada's largest and, one of North America's fastest-growing networks of dental practices, today announced an extended partnership with Align Technology bolstering its offering of Invisalign® brand clear aligner treatment to Canadians nationwide through its Ortho Acceleration Program (OAP).

"With patient expectations on the rise, they are looking for more advanced and specialized care options from their family dental practice," said Guy Amini, President, dentalcorp. "That's exactly why we created our OAP. In expanding our offerings to include clear aligner therapy within our network of nearly 460 practices, we're able to meet those patient needs in the comfort and familiarity of their local dental practice."

dentalcorp's proprietary OAP takes an integrated approach to learning, providing entire practice teams with the confidence to incorporate innovative digital technology into comprehensive restorative treatment planning. The program also has a strong focus on how to effectively communicate with patients to engage them in their oral health journey, empowering them to make more informed treatment decisions.

This strategic collaboration with Align Technology also provides dentalcorp's network of doctors with support for enhanced benefits, dedicated learning opportunities and treatment planning support for the Invisalign system.

"With Align's partnership, we are able to offer best-in-class orthodontic care to our patients," continued Mr. Amini. "We're delighted to continue to grow this key partnership and help provide Canadians greater access to Invisalign-trained doctors who offer industry-leading Invisalign clear aligner treatment."

About dentalcorp

dentalcorp is Canada's largest and fastest-growing network of dental practices, committed to advancing the overall well-being of Canadians by delivering the best clinical outcomes and unforgettable experiences. dentalcorp acquires leading dental practices, uniting its network in a common goal: to be Canada's most trusted healthcare network. Leveraging its industry-leading technology, know-how and scale, dentalcorp offers professionals the unique opportunity to retain their clinical autonomy while unlocking their potential for future growth. To learn more, visit dentalcorp.ca

About Align Technology, Inc.

Align Technology designs and manufactures the Invisalign® system, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, iTero® intraoral scanners and services, and exocad® CAD/CAM software. These technology building blocks enable enhanced digital orthodontic and restorative workflows to improve patient outcomes and practice efficiencies for over 212 thousand doctor customers and is key to accessing Align's 500 million consumer market opportunity worldwide. Align has helped doctors treat over 12.2 million patients with the Invisalign system and is driving the evolution in digital dentistry through the Align Digital Platform, our integrated suite of unique, proprietary technologies and services delivered as a seamless, end-to-end solution for patients and consumers, orthodontists and GP dentists, and lab/partners. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.

For additional information about the Invisalign system or to find an Invisalign doctor in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com. For additional information about the iTero digital scanning system, please visit www.itero.com. For additional information about exocad dental CAD/CAM offerings and a list of exocad reseller partners, please visit www.exocad.com.

