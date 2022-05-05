dentalcorp Invests $1-Million in Student Support and Well-being at the University of Alberta's School of Dentistry

TORONTO, May 5, 2022 /CNW/ - dentalcorp (TSX: DNTL), Canada's largest and North America's fastest growing networks of dental practices, today announced a $1 million gift in student support and well-being for the University of Alberta's (U of A) School of Dentistry.

"As Canada's leading dental services organization, we feel a responsibility to drive positive change in our industry, which includes doing our part to support the next generation of clinicians," says Guy Amini, President, dentalcorp. "We're honoured to partner with U of A's world-renowned School of Dentistry to not only support students' academic journey, but also their well-being."

This investment will help U of A provide the best possible student experience at its School of Dentistry by improving a learner-focused curriculum, student infrastructure and student bursaries. In close alignment with dentalcorp's commitment to improving oral care in Alberta's communities, the goal of Student Support and Well-being is to help Dentistry and Dental Hygiene students realize their full potential and become successful dental professionals improving oral health in Alberta's communities.

"dentalcorp has a legacy of supporting dental education across Canada, and the School of Dentistry is excited about the impact that this gift will make at the U of A. We are extremely grateful for their commitment to enriching our students' learning experiences and their well-being," says Dr. Paul Major, chair of the University of Alberta's School of Dentistry. "This very generous donation and commitment will enhance student wellness by providing much needed support for students with demonstrated financial need. Student bursaries and emergency student funding provided by dentalcorp will help remove financial barriers ensuring more equitable access to dentistry education."

"Student bursaries are an invaluable resource for many students, alleviating the financial stresses of dental school and allowing us to focus on becoming the best clinician possible," says Lou-ann de Goeij, president of the Dental Students' Association. "It's through donations such as these that we provide students from diverse socioeconomic backgrounds the opportunity to pursue a career in dentistry. We thank dentalcorp for its incredible generosity!"

With these funds, the University intends to support:

The Dentistry for Life Student Bursary Endowment Fund , which helps dental and dental hygiene students overcome the financial barrier to education, supporting an equitable and inclusive community of practice.

, which helps dental and dental hygiene students overcome the financial barrier to education, supporting an equitable and inclusive community of practice. The Dental Student Emergency Loan Fund , which provides emergency loans to dental students experiencing temporary financial need.

, which provides emergency loans to dental students experiencing temporary financial need. The Pathways to Dentistry student initiative, that facilitates equal education opportunities through the financial assistance of aspiring high-school graduates from low-income families.

The School of Dentistry will also recognize this investment through the designation of the dentalcorp Student Lab and the dentalcorp Simulation Lab. These clinical classrooms provide Dentistry and Dental Hygiene students with a safe environment that reinforces standardized patient care and patient safety procedures. These key spaces link the School of Dentistry to the community by providing its students with hands-on experience, providing patient care to over 10,000 patients each year.

