TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - dentalcorp (the "Company"), Canada's largest network of dental clinics, announced today it has raised an additional $200 million, bringing the total to $500 million of capital commitments raised by the Company in the past twelve months. The capital will be used to fund the Company's acquisition program, and its continued investment in technologies to advance the patient experience and overall clinical agenda.

Jefferies Finance LLC acted as Administrative and Collateral Agent, and together with Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and The Toronto-Dominion Bank as Joint Lead Arrangers and Bookrunners.

About dentalcorp

dentalcorp is focused on acquiring and partnering with leading, growth-oriented dental clinics across Canada. Our unique value proposition allows our dentist Partners to retain their clinical autonomy and professional independence while we inspire them to achieve ambitious personal and professional growth. Our unprecedented strategic insights and expertise place our Partners at the forefront of delivering optimal patient care.

