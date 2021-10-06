dentalcorp announces the appointment of Martin Fecko as Chief Marketing Officer

TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. ("dentalcorp" or the "Company"), (TSX: DNTL), Canada's largest and fastest growing network of dental practices, announced today the appointment of Martin Fecko as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), commencing October 25, 2021.

Joining dentalcorp's senior leadership team, Mr. Fecko will be responsible for leading dentalcorp's end-to-end patient journey and supporting the network's growth agenda. He'll work closely across the dentalcorp network to continue to maximize best-in-class patient experiences across every touchpoint.

Mr. Fecko comes from Tangerine, Scotiabank's digital bank where, as CMO, he led Tangerine's brand and digital banking strategy building market-leading new customer acquisition growth. Previously he was Country Manager for Intuit Canada, driving SaaS adoption in the financial management software space, and spent 10 years at American Express in consumer and digital marketing.

"Martin's in-depth expertise in engaging and retaining customers through a digitally enabled experience will be valuable in realizing our vision to be Canada's most trusted healthcare network," said Guy Amini, President, dentalcorp. "We are confident that his strong leadership, business acumen and experience with high growth, digitally driven organizations will enable our network to deliver on our promise to provide exceptional patient experiences."

About dentalcorp

dentalcorp is Canada's largest and fastest growing network of dental practices, committed to advancing the overall well-being of Canadians by delivering the best clinical outcomes and unforgettable experiences. dentalcorp acquires leading dental practices, uniting its network in a common goal: to be Canada's most trusted healthcare network. Leveraging its industry-leading technology, know-how and scale, dentalcorp offers professionals the unique opportunity to retain their clinical autonomy while unlocking their potential for future growth. To learn more, visit dentalcorp.ca.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events, including statements with regards to the appointment of Mr. Fecko, the Company's future growth, performance and business prospects, future business plans and opportunities. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Supplemented PREP Prospectus dated May 20, 2021, filed on SEDAR. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.

