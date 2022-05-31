dentalcorp Announces the Appointment of Julian Perez to Chief Legal Officer

TORONTO, May 31, 2022 /CNW/ - dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. ("dentalcorp" or the "Company"), (TSX: DNTL), Canada's largest and one of North America's fastest growing networks of dental practices, announced today the promotion of Julian Perez to Chief Legal Officer (CLO), commencing immediately.

As a member of dentalcorp's senior leadership team, Mr. Perez will oversee the legal, regulatory compliance and enterprise risk management functions. He will also take on accountability for dentalcorp's entire legal function, including litigation, employment relations, mergers and acquisitions, and commercial and corporate governance.

"Since joining us in 2018, Julian's vast legal, risk and dental regulatory experience has made a significant impact at dentalcorp, elevating our commitment to risk management, compliance and patient safety," says Guy Amini, President, dentalcorp. "Among his many contributions, Julian's leadership during the critical early stages of the pandemic helped not only the organization endure the storm, but supported our entire dental community as a whole," says Guy Amini, President, dentalcorp. "This promotion reflects Julian's outstanding organizational impact for our patients, practices and people."

A graduate of Yale University and Columbia Law School, Julian commenced his legal career as an Attorney at leading international law firm. Before joining dentalcorp he oversaw a variety of functions with Canada's largest dental regulator, the Royal College of Dental Surgeons of Ontario, including dental malpractice defense, misconduct complaints and investigations.

About dentalcorp

dentalcorp is Canada's largest and one of North America's fastest growing networks of dental practices, committed to advancing the overall well-being of Canadians by delivering the best clinical outcomes and unforgettable experiences. dentalcorp acquires leading dental practices, uniting its network in a common goal: to be Canada's most trusted healthcare network. Leveraging its industry-leading technology, know-how and scale, dentalcorp offers professionals the unique opportunity to retain their clinical autonomy while unlocking their potential for future growth. To learn more, visit www.dentalcorp.ca

