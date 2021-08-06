dentalcorp Announces Presentation at Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

TORONTO, Aug. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. ("dentalcorp" or the "Company"), (TSX: DNTL) Canada's leading network of dental practices, announced today that it intends to deliver a corporate presentation at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference.

Senior management will present on August 12, at 9:30 AM ET. Interested parties can view the presentation by clicking the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord60/dntl/2455816

About dentalcorp

dentalcorp is Canada's largest and fastest growing network of dental practices, committed to advancing the overall well-being of Canadians by delivering the best clinical outcomes and unforgettable experiences. dentalcorp acquires leading dental practices, uniting its network in a common goal: to be Canada's most trusted healthcare network. Leveraging its industry-leading technology, know-how and scale, dentalcorp offers professionals the unique opportunity to retain their clinical autonomy while unlocking their potential for future growth. Learn more at http://www.dentalcorp.ca.

SOURCE dentalcorp

For further information: For investor inquiries, please contact: 416.558.8338 x 116, [email protected]

Related Links

www.dentalcorp.ca

