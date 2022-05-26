dentalcorp Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Results

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd.

May 26, 2022, 17:54 ET

TORONTO, May 26, 2022 /CNW/ - dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. ("dentalcorp" or the "Company"), (TSX: DNTL) Canada's largest and one of North America's fastest growing networks of dental practices, announced today the results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held on Thursday, May 26, 2022.

At the AGM, dentalcorp shareholders voted on the following matters, the full details of which are set out in the Company's management information circular dated April 13, 2022, issued in connection with the AGM, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com:

1.         At the AGM, the following eight individuals nominated to serve on dentalcorp's Board of Directors (the "Board"), were elected by shareholders as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

Graham Rosenberg

225,695,217

99.17

1,898,829

0.83

Andrew Taub

213,284,020

93.71

14,310,026

6.29

Rajan Shah

227,099,668

99.78

494,378

0.22

Jeffrey Rosenthal

208,181,028

91.47

19,413,018

8.53

Gino Volpacchio

227,247,362

99.85

346,684

0.15

Sandra Bosela

214,090,011

94.07

13,504,035

5.93

Robert Wolf

227,240,498

99.85

353,548

0.16

Stacey Mowbray

227,243,141

99.85

350,905

0.15


2.         At the AGM, Ernst & Young LLP were appointed as dentalcorp's auditors to hold office until the next annual meeting of the Company's shareholders and the Board was authorized to fix their remuneration, as an ordinary resolution of shareholders as follows:

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

226,787,510

99.57

971,650

0.43




A full report of voting results from the Meeting is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About dentalcorp

dentalcorp is Canada's largest and one of North America's fastest growing networks of dental practices, committed to advancing the overall well-being of Canadians by delivering the best clinical outcomes and unforgettable experiences. dentalcorp acquires leading dental practices, uniting its network in a common goal: to be Canada's most trusted healthcare network. Leveraging its industry-leading technology, know-how and scale, dentalcorp offers professionals the unique opportunity to retain their clinical autonomy while unlocking their potential for future growth. To learn more, visit dentalcorp.ca

SOURCE dentalcorp Holdings Ltd.

For further information: For investor inquiries, please contact: 416.558.8338 x 116, [email protected]

