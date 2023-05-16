Dental Labs Canada Announces the Appointment of President to Lead National Growth and Expansion

Dental Labs Canada appoints Richard Nixon as their new President to lead the rapid growth and expansion of Canada's first network of dental laboratories

TORONTO, May 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Dental Labs Canada ("DLC") is pleased to announce the appointment of Richard Nixon to the role of President, effective immediately. Richard brings a wealth of experience in the Canadian dental laboratory industry, most recently serving as CEO of Argen Canada for more than 23 years. Richard will lead the growth and expansion of DLC, providing strategic direction and oversight to dental labs across the country.

Dental Labs Canada, a leading and rapidly growing network of dental laboratories, will continue its operator-focused growth strategy and pursue attractive opportunities with lab owners and technicians looking for long-term partnership solutions that provide flexibility and autonomy to operate their labs in a manner that reflects the unique needs of each business and partner. This includes opportunities for lab-level ownership by dental technicians, a feature incorporated at a majority of DLC's supported labs today and designed to promote the continued delivery of high-quality products and exceptional customer service to dentists across Canada.

"I am very excited to have the opportunity to work with such a talented group of people and be part of building the DLC brand. I have worked with DLC labs for many years and have strong relationships with all of the leaders," said Richard Nixon, President of DLC. "My experience and vision will benefit both the teams at the labs as well as the overall DLC business."

About Dental Labs Canada

Dental Labs Canada is the largest Canadian Dental Lab Partnership Network. It has grown from a single dental lab to six dental labs in 11 locations, with over 200 team members. Dental Labs Canada strives to ensure the success of every dental lab in its network and deliver the highest-quality products and world-class customer service to dental practices across the country.

For further information: dentallabscanada.com.