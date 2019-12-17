DENSO Takes a Stake in PiNTeam, a German Start-up Company, to Accelerate Development of Basic Software* for In-Vehicle Electronic Control Units

* Basic software: Software for providing the basic functions required to operate electronic control units (ECUs). The software is implemented in microprocessors in ECUs.

KARIYA, Japan, Dec. 17, 2019 /CNW/ -- DENSO Corporation today announced that it has taken a stake in PiNTeam Holding GmbH, a German company highly evaluated for its in-vehicle embedded software technology deployed primarily in Europe. With this equity stake, DENSO will accelerate the development of basic software that controls in-vehicle electronic control units (ECUs).

Vehicles are becoming increasingly reliant on complex, embedded software due to growing demands for vehicle performance, especially as new systems in advanced driver assistance system and electrification proliferate. The number of ECUs per vehicle has steadily risen, with luxury cars typically having more than 80 ECUs each. For this reason, in-vehicle electronic system control will need to be able to process larger quantities of more diverse data than at present. Highly reliable basic software will be required to coordinate many ECUs and control the entire vehicle.

In the partnership, DENSO will combine its technologies related to in-vehicle electronic system control, as well as its expertise in mass production quality and precision, with PiNTeam's advanced embedded software solutions that meet European standards. This will enable both companies to develop basic software from a global perspective, which will increase its effectiveness.

Auto industry faces the challenge of creating globally competitive electronic systems that conform to global industry standards. To achieve safe and secure mobility in the future, DENSO will actively cooperate with partners in and outside Japan to develop systems that contribute to the advancement of vehicles, making them safer, more efficient and sustainable for all.

Profile of PiNTeam

1. Name: PiNTeam Holding GmbH 2. Establishment: 2013 3. Location: Lichtenbergstr. 8, D-85748 Garching b. Munchen, Germany 4. CEO: Marius Pintea 5. Business description: Development of embedded software and platforms for connected driving

About DENSO Corporation

DENSO is a $49 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 211 facilities in 35 countries to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 170,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 9.3 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global.

About PiNTeam Holding GmbH

PiNTeam is a leading software integration company founded in 2013. PiNTeams head office is located in Munich (GER), further sites are Düsseldorf (GER) and Timisoara(RO). PiNTeam provides development and integration support for automotive embedded software development projects having long-term experience in AUTOSAR and a broad technological spectrum from low-level integration to Artificial Intelligence leading to high quality services and products delivered to our customers. Software products like the KYOTO-suite, FUJI-suite and OMIYA provide valuable support for re-using software in many projects.

SOURCE DENSO

For further information: Natsumi Suzuki, DENSO CORPORATION, Phone: 81-566-55-9752, Fax: 81-566-25-4509, denso-pr@jp.denso.com