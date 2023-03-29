QUEBEC CITY, March 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Denis Ricard, President and Chief Executive Officer of iA Financial Group, will participate in a virtual fireside chat as part of the NBF 21st Annual Financial Services Conference on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at 2:15 pm (ET).

The fireside chat will be broadcasted live at the link below. A corporate presentation will be available on the company's website at ia.ca, under About iA/Investor Relations/Events and Presentations.

Link for the conference: : https://q4.wavecast.io/21st-annual-financial-services-conference/player-embed/2383

About iA Financial Group

iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada, with operations in the United States. Founded in 1892, it is an important Canadian public company and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols IAG (common shares) and IAF (preferred shares).



