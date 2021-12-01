Denis Arsenault Acquires Securities of NexLiving Communities

HALIFAX, NS, Dec. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Denis Arsenault ("Denis") announced today that he has acquired ownership of securities of NexLiving Communities Inc. (TSXV: NXLV) ("NexLiving"), with its head office at 45 Alderney Drive, Suite 1805, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3N6, for an aggregate purchase price of $3,000,000.

The securities were acquired for investment purposes. Denis acquired ownership of 15,000,000 common shares, representing approximately 5.59% of the issued and outstanding common shares of NexLiving.

Immediately before the acquisition, Denis had ownership and control, directly and indirectly, of 9,478,166 common shares, 7,000,000 common share purchase warrants, debentures in an aggregate principal amount of $2,038,000, and 300,000 options to purchase common shares of NexLiving.

Denis may, from time to time, increase or decrease his holdings of common shares of NexLiving, depending on market and other conditions.

SOURCE NexLiving Communities Inc.

For further information: Further details on the information above concerning Denis may be obtained from the Early Warning Report filed on SEDAR or by contacting Denis Arsenault at 1-514-928-7464.