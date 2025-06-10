QUEBEC CITY, June 10, 2025 /CNW/ - The significant increase in responsibilities, the optimization of services in a context of budget cuts and the demand for unlimited availability apparently do not deserve to be recognized. That was the message sent by the government to school system administrators by abruptly ending discussions on May 8 regarding the renewal of their working conditions. In response, the six associations representing school administrators are joining forces to denounce this cavalier attitude, which shows a lack of respect for their members' rights.

The dispute centers on the unilateral termination of discussions on salaries and working conditions, the denial of management's right to negotiate and a profound inequity in treatment.

A denial of our right to negotiate

On May 8, associations representing school administrators were informed via a simple e-mail from the Ministry of Education that all discussions involving monetary impact were over. Since talks began in January, the government has categorically refused to hear the associations' request for a sector-specific budget, which would have addressed critical issues. The associations believe that by this conduct, the ministerial and government authorities have shown bad faith and constitutes a denial of their right to negotiate - a right upheld by the Supreme Court of Canada as part of freedom of association. This is unacceptable.

Worse conditions than unionized workers...

In meetings with the government, the associations clearly demonstrated the need for salary catch-up measures for executives in the school system, to address growing discrepancies in compensation that have become increasingly pronounced in recent years. It is unacceptable that some managers earn less — or only slightly more — than the employees they supervise, despite significantly longer work weeks. Despite the evidence presented regarding the need for salary adjustments and the documented recruitment challenges, school administrators will only receive the same salary increases as unionized employees with no additional improvements to their employment conditions. By contrast, other groups of public employees were granted gains through sector-specific budgets. This situation perpetuates salary inconsistencies, where some managers are underpaid compared to their responsibilities and those they supervise, despite a working longer hours. The associations consider this inequitable treatment to be unacceptable. Adjustments to the system's salary structure are necessary if school service centres (CSSs) and school boards want to attract and retain the managers essential to the proper functioning of the education system.

... and worse than counterparts in Ontario, Manitoba and Nova Scotia

Statistics Canada data from summer 2024 showed that Québec school system managers earn, on average, 15% less than their counterparts in Ontario, Manitoba, and Nova Scotia — provinces with similar socioeconomic indicators (GDP, government debt per capita, household income, etc.) The figures speak for themselves.

It's also worth noting that in recent years, the Quebec government has granted psychologists, judges, teachers, doctors, police officers and elected officials working conditions close to or even well above the Canadian average.

No recognition

By refusing to reach an agreement with the associations, and by unilaterally imposing its own terms, the government has shown little consideration, if not outright indifference, towards school administrators and their daily work. Its "closest partners", as it likes to call them, will long remember the unfavorable treatment reserved for them in comparison with other government employees.

This is unacceptable. That is the core message of an upcoming digital awareness campaign led by the six associations representing school management personnel.

Who are the school system managers?

In Quebec, nearly 8,000 administrators work in elementary and secondary schools, adult education and vocational training centers, as well as in the administrative offices of school service centers and school boards. They are vital to student success and ensure that the school system runs smoothly through their unwavering commitment.

