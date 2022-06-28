Demystifying Digital ID with Beyond: a KPMG in Canada Cyber Podcast

New audio series explores the future of digital identification with innovative storytelling

TORONTO, June 28, 2022 /CNW/ - While Yusuf is cooking dinner, he gets a text alert on his phone informing him that his identity was used on a mortgage application. He's asked to confirm whether he applied for the mortgage or not. He texts the words "fraudulent activity" and when prompted, he confirms his identity using his phone. Moments later, his identity is verified and the fraudulent mortgage application is cancelled. He returns to boiling potatoes.

It's a scenario that could soon be playing out in kitchens across Canada when digital identification becomes a reality for all Canadians. It's also one of the many compelling stories in Beyond: A KPMG Cyber Podcast.

The four-part audio series breaks new ground in corporate storytelling by featuring insights from KPMG in Canada partners weaved together with doses of suspense and real-life dramatizations of how digital ID will work in the future.

"This is not your average podcast. It reels you in with compelling anecdotes, and keeps you engaged with multi-faceted discussions with thought leaders who have different perspectives on Canada's digital ID future," says Hartaj Nijjar, Partner and National Leader in Cyber Security at KPMG in Canada.

"By the end of the series, listeners will understand how digital ID could be used to empower citizens, enhance privacy, reduce identity fraud and streamline business processes. Most of all, it vividly illustrates how life will be easier in a digitally-enabled future."

Beyond explores the potential of digital ID and features cameos from KPMG partners who specialize in digital ID, cyber security and technology risk, customer experience and privacy.

Episode One

Imraan Bashir , National Public Sector Cyber Leader explains how Digital ID will empower and make life easier for Canadians while improving inclusion and equity

Episode Two

Erik Berg , Partner, Technology Risk Consulting explains why businesses, governments and users all play a role in safeguarding user identity from cyber criminals

Episode Three

Marc Chaput , Cyber Security Advisory Partner in Identity and Access Management discusses the use cases for digital ID for businesses and other organizations

Episode Four

Imraan, Katie, Marc, Sylvia, Yassir and Erik discuss what consumers, businesses and governments can do to prepare for a digital ID-enabled future

"There are many misconceptions about what digital ID is and isn't. For Canadians who are unsure about how digital ID will impact them, and for businesses that are thinking about their role in the digital ID eco-system, this podcast is a must-listen," says Imraan Bashir, National Public Sector Cyber Leader, KPMG in Canada.

Beyond can be streamed on Apple iTunes, Spotify, Google and more.

