TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - The Alzheimer Society of Canada has announced an investment of more than three million dollars in funding, that will support 26 dementia researchers and their teams across Canada. One of Canada's most innovative hubs for dementia research, the Alzheimer Society of Canada is focused on helping the best and brightest minds move the Canadian experience of dementia landscape forward, sparking their work from ideas to impact.

"Dementia research in Canada is significantly underfunded when compared to other global nations," says Dr. Saskia Sivananthan, Chief Science Officer, Alzheimer Society of Canada, "That's why we're dedicated to investing in new ideas in dementia research, so that the millions of Canadians touched by dementia can have hope."

The Alzheimer Society of Canada funding will support 25 dementia researchers, focused on important areas of study including:

Dementia causes, risk factors and prevention

Early diagnosis and emerging diagnostic tools

Dementia therapies, treatment and enhancing care

The funding is awarded to doctoral and postdoctoral work, as well as two funding categories unique to the Alzheimer Society of Canada – Proof of Concept and New Investigator Grants. Proof of Concept grants provide $100,000 over three years to support researchers with big, bold, and innovative hypotheses; whereas New Investigator grants provide $200,000 over four years to support emerging dementia researchers and build capacity in the dementia research sector.

Alzheimer Society of Canada research programs are directly informed by the experiences of people living with dementia and caregivers, through the ASC Advisory Group of People with Lived Experience of Dementia. Alongside leading dementia experts, this group advises on which research projects have the most potential to change the experience of this disease in Canada.

To learn more about all of the dementia research projects funded by the Alzheimer Society of Canada, please visit: http://www.alzheimer.ca/Researchers.

About the Alzheimer Society

The Alzheimer Society is Canada's leading nationwide health charity for people living with Alzheimer's disease and other dementias. Active in communities across Canada, the Society provides information, programs and services to those living with a diagnosis and their caregivers. The Alzheimer Society Research Program is Canada's leading funder of research into better understanding the causes of dementia, improving treatment and care, and towards finding cures.

