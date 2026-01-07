New Alzheimer Society campaign aims to break the stigma surrounding dementia.

TORONTO, Jan. 7, 2026 /CNW/ - The Alzheimer Society of Canada is highlighting how stigma and fear remain major barriers to care for people impacted by dementia. Findings* from a Leger poll of over 1,500 Canadians reveal that while concern about dementia is high, many still avoid talking about it or seeking help.

January is Alzheimer's Awareness Month in Canada and Alzheimer Societies across the country launched a Forget No One campaign to bring the conversation to life so that no one faces dementia alone. Their message is clear: Avoiding dementia is not a strategy and they are here to help.

Behind the Forget Me Not (CNW Group/Alzheimer Society of Canada)

Key national polling insights include:

53% of Canadians are worried about developing dementia.

of Canadians are worried about developing dementia. 66% fear losing independence or becoming a burden if diagnosed with dementia.

fear losing independence or becoming a burden if diagnosed with dementia. 24% would prefer not to know if they had dementia.

would prefer not to know if they had dementia. 46% are unsure where to find help or information.

More than half of Canadians are worried about developing Alzheimer's disease or another form of dementia, one in four say they would rather not know if they had it, highlighting the stigma that continues to surround the disease.

For many, the concern stems from the fear of losing independence or becoming a burden to others – worries shared by two-thirds of respondents. Nearly half also said they wouldn't know where to turn for help if they thought they might have dementia.

"Dementia is a major health crisis in Canada, yet far too many people face it alone," said Christina Scicluna, CEO, Alzheimer Society of Canada. "Avoiding a diagnosis doesn't stop dementia from progressing, it only delays access to care, information, and support that can improve quality of life. The Alzheimer Society is here to change that."

Through programs and services offered in nearly 100 communities across Canada, local Alzheimer Societies provide education, counselling, support groups, and community resources for people living with dementia and their care partners. Early diagnosis can also open doors to interventions that support risk reduction and quality of life, including lifestyle changes and access to potential treatments.

"Would you want to know?" asks Scicluna. "A quarter of Canadians say no – and that's the stigma we need to end. Because knowing means learning, getting help, and finding hope."

How Canadians can take part

On January 28, 2026, Alzheimer Societies across Canada will participate in a national Day of Action for Alzheimer's Awareness Month. Canadians are encouraged to show their support by wearing a Forget-Me-Not pin, sharing a photo on social media, and using the hashtag #ForgetNoOne to help break the silence and reduce stigma.

Learn more about the campaign and how to get involved at alzheimer.ca/forget-no-one

About the Alzheimer Society:

The Alzheimer Society is Canada's leading nationwide health charity for people living with Alzheimer's disease and other dementias. Through the Alzheimer Society Research Program, we fund research for prevention, treatment, and a cure. Active in nearly 100 communities across the country, local Alzheimer Societies provide programs and services to help people living with dementia and their care partners. Learn more or find your local Society at alzheimer.ca.

*Source:

Leger is the largest Canadian-owned full-service market research firm. An online survey of 1,606 Canadians aged 18+ was completed between November 7-10, 2025, using Leger's online panel. Leger's online panel has approximately 400,000 members nationally and has a retention rate of 90 per cent. A probability sample of the same size would yield a margin of error of +/- 2.45 per cent, 19 times out of 20.

