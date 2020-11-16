Demand Power Group Inc. Announces Commencement of Construction for Leading Architectural Glass Firm AGNORA

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Demand Power Group Inc. ("DPGI") is pleased to announce that construction has commenced on a Uninterruptible Power Supply system for AGNORA, a leading, innovative oversized architectural glass fabricator and customer service company shipping glass throughout North America.

The new partnership will see Demand Power Group Inc. install an Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) at AGNORA's 225,000 square foot production facility in Collingwood, Ontario.

A key part of AGNORA's strategic planning, the project will help the firm achieve their business objectives of reducing their electricity cost, improving their power quality and mitigating risk associated with sudden power interruption such as product loss and overall downtime.

Leaders in CNC fabrication, polishing and edgework, lamination, insulated glass, heat treatment and digital ceramic printing, AGNORA manufactures oversized glass up to 130" x 300". Their product is used everywhere from Manhattan penthouses to Hollywood movie sets, airport control towers to display exhibits.

"Supplying oversized glass all across North America, it's crucial that our facility has a power supply we can rely on," said Brad Miller, AGNORA's CFO. "Being a progressive company, we're continually looking for partners and solutions that enhance our production. The goal is to create superior products and facilitate even stronger customer experiences. We're excited about Demand Power's value proposition and how it will help us meet these company targets."

"As a growth provider of innovative behind-the-meter energy solutions, we are pleased to showcase the difference we can make to leading C&I companies right here at home in Ontario with our UPS solution and power supply contract," said Raj Chudgar, Demand Power's CEO.

Demand Power Group Inc. was founded in 2018 to provide solutions to large manufacturing plants and other industrial operations that aim to improve energy quality and reduce energy costs. As an Uninterruptible Power Supply provider, Demand Power's behind-the-meter system incorporates industrial-grade batteries to allow Ontario's commercial and industrial companies to benefit from additional services and value streams.

For further information: about Demand Power, please contact CEO Raj Chudgar by phone (647-812-8815) or email [email protected]