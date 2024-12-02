Delta Water Products Announces Exciting Leadership Transition: Chris Les Appointed CEO

KAMLOOPS, BC, Dec. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Delta Water Products is thrilled to announce a significant milestone in its growth. Effective December 1, 2024, Chris Les will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer, ushering in an exciting new era for the company.

As COO, Chris played a pivotal role in driving the group's strategy and operations, and his dedication to Delta's mission and values has been evident in every project and initiative.

Together, We Thrive. Effective December 1, 2024, Chris Les will become CEO, succeeding Jim Dobrovolny, who shaped Delta Water Products into a trusted industry leader and will now assume his new role as President of the Board of Directors. (CNW Group/Delta Water Products)

Chris succeeds Jim Dobrovolny, who has been instrumental in shaping Delta Water Products into the trusted industry leader it is today. As Jim transitions to his new role as President of the Board of Directors, he will continue to guide the company's strategic vision and support its mission of delivering intelligent, customer-focused solutions.

"Under Chris's leadership, the company will continue to thrive and grow, building on the strong foundation we have worked so hard to establish," says Dobrovolny. "Chris has a clear vision for the future and will continue inspiring the team to reach new heights."

"I am very excited to take on this new challenge," states Les. "Delta has an exceptionally talented team and immense opportunities to grab hold of. I'm proud of our team and our work to build a strong foundation. Now we're looking ahead, continuing to grow the business, investing in our culture, and strengthening our future."

About Delta Water Products

Delta is a leader in agriculture irrigation and water systems across Western Canada and the Pacific Northwest. We have second-to-none, deep knowledge and experience across our team, making the complex simple. We represent and distribute the best quality agriculture irrigation and water systems brands to our valued customers. We're proud to be recognized as market industry leaders, providing our customers with the support and technical expertise they are looking for.

