Delta Controls' Exceptional Growth Diversification and Technology Development Merit Frost & Sullivan Company of the Year Award

"The O3 Sensor Hub 2.0, Delta Controls' IoT-enabled solution, utilizes sensor fusion technology with standard built-in building automation protocols. It reports interior temperature, occupancy, humidity, lighting, heating, and serves as a connectivity platform for sensing air quality, ventilation, window contact, and shade position to an edge system controller," said Neha, industry analyst. "Individual O3 Sensor Hubs and edge controllers can be connected via the cloud to Delta Controls' enteliWEB facility and energy management software to track and control building conditions and energy usage."

The solution's machine-learning algorithms use real-time conditions of monitored spaces to model occupancy profiles at certain times of day, create seasonal or longer-term temperature profiles, and detect potential problems with subsystems or individual assets. Future versions of the product will feature scream or gunshot detection and put an emergency response in motion. It also takes television and projector remote controls off the boardroom table by emulating the infrared remote control signals. Furthermore, a pair of onboard inputs/outputs allow the user to control connected equipment such as lighting. The ceiling-mounted, touch-free system ensures safety, security, and energy efficiency as unauthorized people are not permitted to change the settings.

To drive up adoption, the company has taken system integration to the next level. Its Sensor Hub open platform IoT device supports multiple protocols that allow it to integrate with almost any system, including native BACnet, MQTT and REST API for third-party integration, and BLE API for custom app development. Furthermore, the company's cybersecurity center conducts hardening analyses for all networked assets, including penetration testing to identify and rectify vulnerabilities. Adopting the Earthright ethos, the company practices and helps clients achieve sustainability through energy-efficient buildings.

"Delta Controls has ambitions to diversify its growth beyond its core markets. It has extended its reach to India through OEM partnerships and has established a footprint in the competitive Chinese market," noted Tatikota. "It also offers a cost-effective software-as-a-service option for commercial office space, retail, education, and healthcare customers that want a connected digital experience and bundled smart solutions. These solid expansion strategies, backed by visionary technology development and product leadership, have positioned Delta Controls as a serious contender in the global BAS market."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:



Kristen Moore

P: 210.247.3823

E: [email protected]

About Delta Controls, Inc.

Delta Controls

A Leader in Building Automation

Delta Controls is at the forefront of building automation systems. Through our network of partners in over 80 countries, our solutions span the globe. Our focus on innovation and sustainability has made us industry leaders for over 30 years. Delta Controls offers dependable and user-friendly control solutions for buildings in the commercial, healthcare, hospitality, education and leisure markets.

As part of Delta Electronics, we are committed to leading building automation into a sustainable future.

Contact:

Shane Murphy

P: 604.575.5951

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Related Links

www.frost.com

