Delta Bingo Etobicoke opens its doors, bringing Bingo and Vegas-style Gaming to Toronto's West End

"This venue marks a significant step forward for Delta Bingo & Gaming," says Cam Johnstone, President. "Our vision was to create a welcoming space where people could come together and enjoy a variety of gaming options, amazing prizes, great food and entertainment. We're excited to open our doors and share this new chapter with the Etobicoke community."

Delta Bingo Etobicoke offers a unique blend of experiences, where tradition meets modern entertainment. The city's newest gaming destination combines the nostalgic charm of classic Bingo with the vibrant energy of Vegas-style gaming. Whether you're socializing with friends, enjoying a date night, or celebrating a special occasion, this new venue provides the perfect setting for fun, excitement, and unforgettable moments, all under one roof.

And it's not just about entertainment–Delta Bingo is deeply committed to giving back. Every game played helps fund essential community programs and services, with over $600 million raised for Ontario charities to date. In 2024 alone, Delta Bingo and its charity partners proudly raised over $40 million for their communities. Delta Etobicoke is continuing that tradition and partnering with 80 local charitable organizations. These partners span a range of causes including health and social services, grassroots community organizations (such as food banks and social clubs), educational initiatives, the arts, youth sports, and more.

"Giving back to the community has always been at the heart of what we do," says Shawn Fisher, COO. "With this new location, we're excited to offer an exceptional experience for our guests while continuing to support the incredible work of our charity partners. We're proud that Delta Bingo Etobicoke is a place that brings people together and contributes to something bigger."

By now, you may have noticed those mysterious Bingo balls bouncing through the city. Their journey has finally led them to Delta Bingo Etobicoke, marking the official opening of the newest Delta Bingo & Gaming facility–and this is just the beginning. With the doors now open, the excitement is only getting started!

Delta Bingo & Gaming has been the ultimate destination for gaming entertainment for over 55 years. Partnered with 960+ charitable organizations across 18 locations in Ontario, Delta Bingo & Gaming's charity partnerships have generated over $600 million for local communities. Visit DeltaBingo.com for more information.

