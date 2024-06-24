Delta Bingo & Gaming Celebrates Over 55 Years of Supporting Local Charities

OAKVILLE, ON, June 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Delta Bingo & Gaming, a pillar of charitable gaming in Ontario, is proud to celebrate over 55 years of dedication to community support and innovation. With 17 c-gaming centers across the province, this company has fostered partnerships with countless local charities, raising an impressive $500 million for essential community initiatives.

Delta Bingo is a committed partner to over 960 charities, providing support to a wide range of organizations. From hospitals and women's shelters to animal welfare groups and mental health programs, Delta Bingo's fundraising efforts directly improve the lives of local residents, solidifying their commitment to making a positive impact across Ontario.

"Delta Bingo Online is where gaming meets community and community meets charity," says Shawn Fisher, Chief Operations Officer of Canada, Delta Group of Companies. "We are thrilled to bring our charity partnerships to the online space and look forward to the positive impact these funds will have in the community."

As Delta Bingo Online embarks on its next chapter, its core values of community well-being, innovation, and gaming excellence remain unwavering. By choosing Delta Bingo, players can be assured that local charities always win.

For further information: visit online.deltabingo.com to learn about the company's history and charitable efforts.

