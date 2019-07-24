Delta 9 Announces Commencement of Trading of Debentures and Warrants and Change of Trading Symbol

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

WINNIPEG, July 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. ("Delta 9" or the "Company") (TSXV: DN) (OTCQX: VRNDF) is pleased to announce that the Company's 8.5% unsecured convertible debentures maturing July 17, 2022 (the "Convertible Debentures") and common share purchase warrants expiring July 17, 2022 (the "Warrants") that were issued pursuant to the Company's short form prospectus offering that closed on July 17, 2019, will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on the date hereof. The Convertible Debentures will trade under the symbol "DN.DB" and the Warrants will trade under the symbol "DN.WT.A".

The Company also wishes to announce that the Company's trading symbol for its common shares has changed from "NINE" to "DN". The trading symbol for the Company's other currently listed class of common share purchase warrants has similarly changed from "NINE.WT" to "DN.WT". The Company changed its trading symbol in order to comply with the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") with regards to the listing of the Warrants. Specifically, the trading symbol for the Warrants would have been too many characters for the Exchange's trading system if the Company maintained a four character trading symbol. For that reason, the Company has changed from a four-character symbol (NINE) to a two-character symbol (DN).

About Delta 9:

Delta 9 Cannabis is a vertically integrated cannabis company focused on bringing the highest quality cannabis products to market. Delta 9's wholly-owned subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc., is a licensed producer of medical marijuana pursuant to the ACMPR and operates an 80,000 square foot production facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Delta 9 owns and operates a chain of retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand. Delta 9's shares currently trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "DN" and on the OTC under the symbol VRNDF.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the Company's future business plans and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future.

No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. Readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Delta 9 Cannabis Inc.

For further information: Investor & Media Contact: Ian Chadsey VP Corporate Affairs, Mobile: 204-898-7722, E-mail: ian.chadsey@delta9.ca, For more information, please visit delta9.ca

