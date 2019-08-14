Delta 9 Agrees to Increase Bank Credit Facility to $18.1 Million

WINNIPEG, Aug. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. (TSX-V: DN) (OTCQX: VRNDF) ("Delta 9" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has come to terms on an amendment to the Company's borrowing arrangement with Canadian Western Bank (the "Bank") to provide for an increase to its existing loan and credit facility by the addition of certain loan segments and amendments to certain existing loan segments. The changes will bring the Company's total credit facility with the Bank to approximately $18.19 Million.

"This increased debt financing, together with our recently completed short form prospectus offering of debenture units have well-positioned us to continue the Company's growth and implementation of its business plan for the remainder of the year," said Delta 9 CEO John Arbuthnot.

The Company announced the terms of its financing arrangements with the Bank on July 24, 2018 (the "Original Financing"). The principal terms of the amendment to the Original Financing provide for the following:

The limit for the demand operating loan under the Original Financing, for the purpose of financing day-to-day operations of the Company, will increase to $4,000,000 from its limit of $2,000,000 under the Original Financing. The interest rate under this loan segment is unchanged from its rate under the Original Financing at 1.00% per annum above the Bank's prime lending rate. A credit facility in the amount of $500,000 for the purpose of enabling the delivery of letters of credit required in connection with the Company's operations is added. A non-revolving credit facility in the amount of $4,000,000 for the purchase or lease of equipment required for the operation of the Company's business is added, with interest to float at a rate of 1.70% above the Bank's prime lending rate, with fixed rate pricing to be the subject of negotiation up to the date of drawdown. The principal amounts of a demand non-revolving loan and a non-revolving equipment credit facility under the Original Financing have been reduced to reflect repayment of principal that was made by the Company since the date of the Original Financing.

"The relationship between our Company and the Bank since the date of the Original Financing has grown steadily, and the proposed terms for these amendments demonstrate the strength of our mutual trust. We have watched Canadian financial institutions becoming more comfortable with the cannabis industry each day, and our experience with the Bank over the past year is a testament to the mutual benefits that can follow from collaboration between the two industries," said Arbuthnot.

The availability of the amended financing arrangements with the Bank is conditional on the Bank's satisfactory due diligence of the Company and finalization of documentation relating to the arrangement.

About Delta 9 Cannabis Inc.

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company focused on bringing the highest quality cannabis products to market. Delta 9's wholly-owned subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc., is a licensed producer of medical and recreational cannabis and operates an 80,000 square foot production facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Delta 9 owns and operates a chain of retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand. Delta 9's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "DN" and on the OTCQX under the symbol "VRNDF". For more information, please visit www.delta9.ca.

