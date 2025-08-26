BOUCHERVILLE, QC , Aug. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Delpharm is proud to announce a major milestone in the modernization of its Boucherville facility, made possible by a $60 million government contribution unveiled today by Economy, Innovation and Energy Minister Christine Fréchette, alongside Health Minister Christian Dubé.

This contribution adds to the previously confirmed $60 million investment from the federal government, announced last March, along with $100 million in private capital, bringing the total to $220 million. By 2031, this investment will transform Delpharm's Boucherville site into a world-class pharmaceutical facility.

A strategic transformation for Québec's pharmaceutical sovereignty

Made possible with the support of the Québec government, this modernization project will expand the plant and install a new state-of-the-art sterile filling line. It will also replace 95% of the existing equipment and significantly increase production capacity to meet the growing demand for injectable drugs.

"I'm proud to announce this $60-million investment in a company that contributes to the prosperity of Québec's life sciences sector. By partnering with Delpharm and investing in its success, our government is ensuring our supply chains are strengthened and demand from the hospital market is sustained. This partnership will positively impact our healthcare system, and Québec's strategic position in the pharmaceutical sector."

Christine Fréchette, Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy, and Minister Responsible for Regional Economic Development

"Delpharm is a strategic supplier to Québec's healthcare network, which makes heavy use of the products designed by the Boucherville-based company. Its manufacturing site is the largest sterile injectable drug production facility in Canada, supplying a significant portion to the Québec and Canadian markets. This investment will allow Delpharm to bolster its innovation and production capacity. Congratulations to Delpharm on this promising expansion!"

Christian Dubé, Minister of Health

"We would like to acknowledge the commitment of the Ministry of Economy, Innovation and Energy, a key partner in strengthening Québec's pharmaceutical autonomy. We also wish to recognize our long-standing partner Sandoz, with whom we have renewed a 10-year contract to produce generic hospital medicines. This agreement guarantees patients in Québec and across Canada a local, stable, and reliable supply."

Mathieu Grondin, Site Director at Delpharm Boucherville

A key site for the Canadian healthcare system

Delpharm Boucherville plays a strategic role in the supply of essential medicines. According to a study commissioned by its partner Sandoz, the site produces 20 of the 100 most important medicines in the Canadian healthcare system. These sterile injectable drugs are used daily in operating rooms and intensive care units across the country. According to company estimates, 3,000 doses produced in Boucherville are administered to patients in Québec every hour.

Tangible benefits for Québec

Thanks to the support of the provincial government, this project will generate tangible benefits for Québec's economy and society:

More than 500 specialized jobs preserved; and

$100 million injected into the local economy each year through salaries and purchases from Québec suppliers.

Delpharm will repay over time $105 of the $120 million in government support, in addition to dividends to be paid by the company to the Québec government.

About Delpharm Boucherville

The Delpharm Boucherville site, based in Canada, manufactures 65 million units annually primarily for the Canadian market, generating revenue of 150 million dollars. It specializes in the production of sterile drugs packaged in vials and ampoules, providing essential and sometimes life-saving treatments to the Canadian and American healthcare systems, particularly to hospital facilities.

About Delpharm

Delpharm is a global leader in contract manufacturing and drug development. The company produces more than one billion boxes per year at its production sites (11 in France,

2 in Canada, 2 in Italy, 2 in the Netherlands, and 1 in Poland), supplying the majority of dosage forms available on the market: tablets, vials, ampoules, prefilled syringes, lyophilized drugs, suspensions, solutions, ointments, and soft gelatin capsules. Delpharm also has a sterile development center in the Netherlands. The company employs more than 6,500 people and achieved revenue of 1.65 billion dollars in 2024.

