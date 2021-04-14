Delos Canada established to accelerate health and well-being in Canada's indoor environments

Expansion will help meet demand for health and wellness solutions in response to increased emphasis on healthy indoor environments

TORONTO, April 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Delos, a wellness real estate and technology company, today announced the formation of Delos Canada. For nearly a decade, Delos has been elevating health and well-being as central values in the spaces where we live, work, sleep and play. Recognizing a profound opportunity to integrate health and well-being solutions into our built environments, Delos has fostered research collaborations with leading medical institutions, architects, scientists and wellness thought leaders to introduce standards, programs and solutions into the built environment.

Canadian companies have quickly emerged as some of the earliest adopters of human health and sustainability strategies. Now, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic along with a growing focus on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives have accelerated the already growing awareness of how time spent indoors can impact overall health and well-being. To help Canadian businesses, real estate owners and the public sector, including schools and long-term care facilities, improve the overall health and wellness aspects of their indoor environments, Delos has partnered with a group of Canadian business leaders to establish Delos Canada. The group will provide valued leadership support in advancing Delos' strategy for product and solution enhancement, global expansion and ecosystem development as well as core participation on the Global Advisory Board.

"We are excited to accelerate adoption of our standards and solutions in Canada to improve the quality of indoor environments and expand the health and wellness movement already underway by leading Canadian organizations," said Paul Scialla, Founder and CEO of Delos and Founder of the International WELL Building Institute. "The partnership we have established with respected Canadian business leaders and our long-standing collaborative relationships in the country gave us a strong foundation to continue to expand our global presence. With Canada's demonstrated leadership in healthcare and real estate, investing in a Delos Canada office was a natural next step for the business."

Canada's rapid adoption of the WELL Building Standard and WELL Health-Safety Rating programs, offered by Delos' wholly owned subsidiary, the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI), has set the foundation for continued growth, with many Canadian companies, including Brookfield, TD and MLSE, leading the way by adopting WELL criteria.

"Our research collaborations with leading health professionals, virologists, epidemiologists and world-renowned medical institutions have helped attract strong business support," noted Scialla. The Well Living Lab, founded as a collaboration between Delos and Mayo Clinic, is the first human-centered research facility dedicated to researching the indoor environment's impact on human health and well-being.

Delos' science-backed solutions, which include air purification, water filtration, circadian lighting and curated mindfulness 3D audio content, provide Canadian businesses with tools to help improve the health and well-being of their employees, customers and other stakeholders.

Though air quality has become an acute concern during the pandemic, Delos has been studying and reviewing air purification technologies and systems for several years in order to best understand the true efficiency and impacts of these solutions on our long-term health and well-being. Evidence suggests that small aerosolized particles carrying SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) are about .06 to .14 microns in size and can remain suspended in the air and can persist in aerosol form for long periods of time indoors. Air purification systems are considered by many to be a critical supplementary approach to reducing transmission rates by remediating airborne pollutants and contaminants. Delos' advanced air purification units are equipped with technology that filters particles as small as .007 microns, at 99.97 percent efficiency. Since August 2020, Delos has supplied more than 100,000 of these units to many of the largest school districts in the U.S., including New York City, Chicago, Miami-Dade and Baltimore.

"We spend 90 percent of our time indoors, and until recently, most people wouldn't have thought about the impact of that on our health," said Brandon Crombeen, President, Delos Canada. "Working with leading organizations in Canada and the public, our goal is to integrate cost-effective, scientifically backed solutions to help address indoor health and wellness, both now and into the future."

To learn more about Delos' air purification and other leading solutions available in Canada, visit www.delos.com .

About Delos

Delos is a wellness real estate and technology company guided by the mission to be the world's leading catalyst for improving the health and well-being of people around the world by improving the indoor environments where they live, work, sleep and play. Informed by more than eight years of research and rigorous analysis of environmental health impacts on people, Delos and its subsidiaries offer an array of evidence-based technology and solutions for residential, commercial and hospitality spaces. Delos is the founder of the WELL Building Standard™, the premier standard for buildings, interior spaces and communities seeking to implement, validate and measure features that support and advance human health and wellness. Its subsidiary, the International WELL Building Institute™, administers and continues WELL's development and drives market adoption. Delos' advisory board is comprised of leading professionals across real estate, government policy, medicine and sustainability. For more information about Delos, please visit www.delos.com .

