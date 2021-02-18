Deloitte to acquire The Working Group Inc. to enhance digital and cloud transformation

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Deloitte is acquiring digital consulting firm, The Working Group Inc. ("TWG"), to aid its mid-market and large clients in digital and cloud transformation, and bolster Deloitte's global digital strategy. Founded in Toronto in 2002, TWG is a recognized market leader in designing and developing modern applications and data platforms. Laser focused on helping companies become fluent digital organizations, TWG builds and improves their clients' digital products, experiences, and culture.

"We're excited to welcome TWG into the fold, not only because of their recognized brand and seasoned leaders - but also their strong reputation combined with their focus on the mid-market and large clients – as well as their commitment to diversity and inclusion," said Anthony Viel, Chief Executive Officer, Deloitte Canada. "This addition is a key differentiator for our firm, and a major win for our clients who will truly benefit from enhanced product and data capabilities. Likewise, TWG's culture of problem solving and creating mutual value fits seamlessly into Deloitte's client-centric approach, and together, we will help our clients transform at scale."

By joining Deloitte, TWG will build on the firm's ability to serve clients across major growth areas that include digital technology and innovation. TWG will deliver elite product strategy, design, and engineering, substantially growing the firm's upfront user research and customer proposition design practices. Likewise, this unification will create significant value by combining TWG's world-leading capabilities with adjacent offerings within Deloitte, including among others, Customer & Marketing, Strategy, Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, and Cloud Engineering.

"This is a big step forward in how we plan to help guide our clients on their digital and cloud transformation journeys," said Sébastien Blais, managing partner, Consulting at Deloitte Canada. "Especially given the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic has forever altered how we live and work, it's now more important than ever for our clients to design and deliver compelling digital experiences, and TWG is going to help us achieve exactly that, as well as solidify Deloitte's clear leadership as the number one Canadian firm in digital transformation."

"Our combined TWG and Deloitte Digital team offers incredible expertise and enthusiasm about the impact we can make together – for our people, our clients, our communities, and our country," says Bevin Arnason, Canadian Deloitte Digital Leader.

TWG's team of 150 employees will integrate into Deloitte Canada's Consulting practice in Toronto, under the Customer Strategy and Applied Design offering. Also joining the firm as new partners, are Executive Chair at TWG, Andrés Aquino and Chief Executive Officer, Chris Eben.

"We are eager to be joining Deloitte Digital, knowing how much the firm values craft excellence and talent development," said Chris Eben. "By combining our efforts with Deloitte's broad network, and positioning the firm as the number one digital consultancy in the country, we're more prepared than ever to deliver digital products and data platforms across a variety of industries and clients."

TWG will continue to champion principles of diversity and inclusion, support key initiatives and sponsorships, and deepen Deloitte's commitment to the Toronto and Canadian technology ecosystem. With a clear focus on improving gender parity, increasing ethnic diversity and the representation of women in management and leadership teams, and training on equity, diversity, and inclusion, TWG is committed to transforming the status quo. TWG will retain its studio space in Toronto at 425 Adelaide St. West. The transaction is expected to close in the next few weeks.

