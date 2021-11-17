Deloitte Ranks good natured Products Inc. Among the Fastest Growing Clean Technology Companies in North America

Paul Antoniadis, CEO of good natured ® commented, "It's a great honour to receive two prestigious awards from Deloitte in recognition of our hard work and focus on delivering on our strategy. I'm especially proud of our team members who get up every day to work tirelessly toward our goal of becoming North America's leading earth friendly product company."

"We're delighted to recognize Clean Technology winners, the program's newest category. These outstanding companies are amongst the elite of Canada's technology sector as clean innovators helping create a more resilient and sustainable future for the environment," stated Anders McKenzie, Partner and National Leader for the Technology Fast 50 program at Deloitte Canada. "With reduction of our carbon footprint and environmental impact of paramount importance, this new category awards innovators like good natured® who are spearheading the clean technology movement, creating the sustainable business and technology landscape of the future."

The good natured® corporate profile can be found at: investor.goodnaturedproducts.com

About good natured Products Inc.

good natured® is passionately pursuing its goal of becoming North America's leading earth-friendly product company by offering the broadest assortment of eco-friendly options made from plants instead of petroleum. We're all about making it easy and affordable for business owners and consumers to switch to better everyday products® made from renewable materials and free from chemicals of concern.

Part of the sustainable consumer goods market, good natured® offers over 400 products and services through wholesale and retail channels, including our own e-commerce stores. From plant-based home organization products to compostable food containers, bioplastic industrial supplies and medical packaging, we're focused on delivering a great customer experience to make more plant-based products readily accessible to more people as the path to deliver meaningful environmental and social impact.

For more information: goodnaturedproducts.com

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ program

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada's pre-eminent technology awards program. Celebrating business growth, innovation and entrepreneurship, the program features distinct categories, including the Technology Fast 50 ranking, Enterprise Fast 15, Clean Technology, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes companies within the North American Technology Fast 500 ranking, identifying technology companies in the United States and Canada. The 2021 program sponsors include Deloitte, RBC, EDC, Miller Thomson, Clarity Recruitment, and Lafond.

Eligibility in the Clean Technology category requires applicants to meet the same criteria as for Technology Fast 50 nominees except they must have a minimum revenue of $50,000 in 2017 and $5 million in 2020. The majority of the companies' revenues must come from products or services that have a positive environmental impact in the following areas: carbon emissions reduction potential, resources circulation (reduce, reuse and recycle), or environmental preservation and safety.

For further information, visit www.fast50.ca.

About the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 27th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2017 to 2020.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

On behalf of the Company:

Paul Antoniadis – Executive Chair & CEO

Contact: 1-604-566-8466

Investor Contact:

Spencer Churchill

Investor Relations

1-877-286-0617 ext. 113

[email protected]

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibilities for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Good Natured Products

Related Links

https://goodnaturedproducts.ca/

