TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Deloitte Digital and Rootstock Software announced today a new strategic alliance to offer consulting, implementation and integration services to manufacturers and distributors with revenue between $50M and $1B. This new alliance combines Deloitte's advisory and technological capabilities with Rootstock's powerful ERP software to deliver value to the midsize manufacturing market.

In a move to continue pushing into the midmarket, Deloitte Digital plans to grow their Rootstock consulting team by 250% over the next three years. Following their recent acquisition of Nubik, a top North American Rootstock implementation partner, Deloitte's digital transformation consulting practice is poised to expand their Rootstock offering to midmarket industries around the world – with ongoing engagements in Canada, the United States, Australia, and Europe.

"From the first time we implemented Rootstock Manufacturing ERP for a client, we were convinced of its effectiveness as a solution for midsize manufacturers," says Camil Bourbeau, Partner, Deloitte Canada. "Our experience implementing Rootstock in the North American market has prepared us to set our sights globally, and to continue building a center of excellence for Cloud ERP on Salesforce. We're excited to help manufacturers around the world improve their operations and manage critical challenges, like supply chain concerns and adapting to an increasingly automated working environment."

This new alliance positions Deloitte Digital as a premiere implementation partner for Rootstock – the only Cloud ERP on Salesforce designed specifically for manufacturers. The move addresses critical industries for Deloitte Digital's growing midmarket practice, namely Energy, Resource & Industrial, Technology Media & Telecom, and Health Care & Life Sciences.

"Deloitte Digital delivers the digital transformation expertise and consultancy resources we need to scale globally for growth among midsize manufacturers," says David Stephans, CEO of Rootstock Software. "Their team extends our ability to serve manufacturers that envision complex system and business process scenarios. With our manufacturing Cloud ERP serving as a core solution, we'll be able to offer manufacturers—using or interested in the Salesforce Platform—a viable, modern alternative to today's rigid, slow-to-adapt legacy ERP providers."

Despite supply headwinds, labor shortages, and an uncertain economic environment, the manufacturing industry continues to surpass the expectations of previous years. To maintain this growth, leaders should leverage digital technologies, adopt strategies for the future of work, and drive supply chain resiliency. Deloitte Digital, bolstered by its new alliance with Rootstock Software, can help organizations turn risks into advantages and capture growth.

For more information, please visit Deloitte Digital and Rootstock.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides audit and assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax, and related services to public and private clients spanning multiple industries. Deloitte serves four out of five Fortune Global 500® companies through a globally connected network of member firms in more than 150 countries and territories bringing world-class capabilities, insights, and service to address clients' most complex business challenges. Deloitte LLP, an Ontario limited liability partnership, is the Canadian member firm of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited. Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee, and its network of member firms, each of which is a legally separate and independent entity. Please see www.deloitte.com/about for a detailed description of the legal structure of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited and its member firms. Our global Purpose is making an impact that matters.

At Deloitte Canada, that translates into building a better future by accelerating and expanding access to knowledge. We believe we can achieve this Purpose by living our shared values to lead the way, serve with integrity, take care of each other, foster inclusion, and collaborate for measurable impact.

To learn more about Deloitte's approximately 330,000 professionals, over 11,000 of whom are part of the Canadian firm, please connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook.

About Rootstock

At Rootstock Software , our connected Manufacturing Cloud ERP enables hundreds of manufacturers, distributors, and supply chain organizations to turbocharge their operations in a dynamic, post-pandemic world. With our solution natively built on the Salesforce Platform, our customers leverage the industry's leading Cloud ERP, Rootstock, to connect with their suppliers, trading partners, and the broader ecosystem.

Ranked as a leader in the ERP Value Matrix by industry analysts, Rootstock has vertical expertise in discrete manufacturing , medical devices and high-tech verticals . Rootstock team members partner with customers as trusted advisors in driving change and transformation to what's next.

We continue to grow, so stay tuned to our new customers , career opportunities , and LinkedIn posts.

SOURCE Deloitte & Touche

For further information: Media Contact: Katie Watkins, Deloitte Canada, [email protected], 437-778-6339