TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2025 Deloitte Canada is proud to announce a new chapter in its reconciliation journey with the achievement of Gold level certification in Canadian Council for Indigenous Business (CCIB)'s Partnership Accreditation in Indigenous Relations (PAIR) program. Deloitte is the first professional services firm in Canada to be awarded this distinction. This recognition reflects Deloitte's sustained efforts and ongoing industry leadership since launching Canada's first corporate Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP) five years ago, developed in response to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada's Call to Action No. 92. This milestone underscores Deloitte's unwavering commitment to empowering Indigenous Peoples, supporting their communities, and advancing reconciliation across Canada.

"Being the first in our industry to achieve this recognition is a testament to our team and a demonstration of what's possible when ambition is matched by action," says Anthony Viel, Chief Executive Officer, Deloitte Canada and Chile. "This is not just an honour--it's a responsibility to help and inspire others to do the same and walk with us alongside Indigenous communities to a brighter future for all."

The PAIR program is a national framework administered by CCIB that evaluates organizations on leadership actions, employment, business development, and community relationships with Indigenous Peoples. This year, the PAIR Jury recognized Deloitte Canada's leadership, best practices, and commitment to advancing Indigenous prosperity, awarding the firm Gold status--the highest level of certification.

This Gold standard not only acknowledges the work Deloitte has accomplished to date but also sets a higher bar for what the firm strives to achieve moving forward. It is in this spirit of continued ambition and progress that Deloitte is sharing its Expanding Horizons: Year-five Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP) update report. This report builds on the momentum of last year's renewed RAP, which introduced 15 strengthened commitments across inclusion, education, employment, and economic empowerment. For the first time, the year-five update report is sharing progress against these renewed commitments, highlighting marketplace initiatives such as our Nation Building practice--which supported over 25 Indigenous Nations and organizations--and the launch of R8dius, an Indigenous-majority owned, Deloitte-supported technology and managed services business that employs 80% Indigenous talent, surpassing our 33% target. These initiatives represent concrete steps toward advancing reconciliation and demonstrate our ongoing dedication to meaningful, measurable change.

"Advancing reconciliation demands more than intention--it requires trust, collaboration, and the ambition to act now," says Alexandra Biron, Senior Manager, Deloitte Indigenous, and Reconciliation Action Plan Leader.

Guided by Four North Star aspirations--cultivating diverse career journeys for Indigenous colleagues, embedding a Two-Eyed Seeing approach, ensuring trauma-informed and historically aware actions, and embracing the Seven Generations principle--Deloitte is integrating Indigenous perspectives and accountability across its business. New leadership structures, including the Indigenous Leadership Forum and the Strategic Indigenous Committee, ensure Indigenous voices are central to shaping Deloitte's strategy and decisions.

Deloitte's ambition is also reflected in ongoing efforts to increase Indigenous representation through targeted recruitment, a new Indigenous talent strategy, and dedicated support programs. Investments in cultural awareness, education, and collaboration with organizations such as Indspire, TakingITGlobal, and Indigenous Youth Roots are helping Indigenous youth across Canada achieve their goals. Recently, Deloitte's collaboration with Indigenous Youth Roots led to the publication of new volumes in the Voices of Indigenous Youth Leaders on Reconciliation series, amplifying the vision and leadership of the next generation.

"When we work together and think beyond our imagination, combining our ideas with decisive action, we turn aspirations into reality, unlocking new possibilities and driving true progress," says Anne-Marie Ethier, Partner, Member of the Board of Deloitte Canada and Chile, and Reconciliation Action Plan ambassador. "Our journey of reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples is ongoing and deeply enriching, guided by humility, perseverance, and collaboration."

Economic empowerment is another cornerstone of Deloitte's approach. Deloitte continues to exceed its 5% Indigenous procurement spend goal and widen the circle of opportunities for Indigenous Peoples through initiatives like R8dius. Deloitte's designation as a "Procurement Champion" by CCIB highlights the impact of these efforts. Through national campaigns and multi-year collaborations, Deloitte is fostering respect and inclusion of Indigenous worldviews and leadership, inspiring others to elevate their ambition and join in advancing reconciliation.

Deloitte is committed to making an impact that matters, recognizing that together makes progress and that ambition is not just a vision for the future, but a call to action that starts today. By working together with Indigenous communities and setting new standards for corporate reconciliation, Deloitte is taking tangible steps to create lasting, positive change for generations to come.

