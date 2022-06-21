TORONTO, June 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Deloitte Canada is acquiring Montreal-based cloud consultancy firm, AE Cloud Consultants LTD. (AECC), to bolster its presence among mid-market clients in Quebec, and further strengthen its leadership and offerings within the Oracle NetSuite practice. Founded in 2015, AECC specializes in Oracle NetSuite and Celigo (iPaaS for IT/Business teams) implementation, integration, and custom prebuilt solutions.

"Having worked with AECC in the past, we know just how valuable this team will be for our clients, especially those in Quebec," said Anthony Viel, CEO, Deloitte Canada. "AECC's team of highly specialized consultants, and leadership in the cloud space, will greatly impact our ability to provide and expand our existing NetSuite offerings. Likewise, the addition of AECC will further ensure our mid-market clients feel supported at every stage of their digital journeys."

AECC's team will be joining Deloitte's Consulting practice in Quebec, where they will support clients across a variety of industries as they implement and operate NetSuite. Joining the firm as a new Director is former CEO and owner of AECC, Ayman El Khashab. As a certified NetSuite Implementation & Technical Consultant, El Khashab has designed and implemented over 50 NetSuite applications for multi-national, small-to-medium sized businesses, including non-profit organizations.

"We're excited to be joining Deloitte Canada, as it opens a wealth of opportunities for both practices," said Ayman El Khashab, Director, Consulting, Deloitte Canada. "Leveraging Deloitte's global access will allow us to lengthen our reach, and coupled with our emerging technology focus, will provide real value to customers and open up new pathways to successful NetSuite Cloud Services."

AECC's proven track record in providing their clients of all sizes with cutting edge cloud-based web solutions adds tremendous capacity to Deloitte Canada's NetSuite practice, which is poised for continued growth. Bringing AECC's team and products into the Deloitte fold will foster new growth for Deloitte Canada's clients across the country, granting them access to a new range of offerings, coupled with the firm's credible reputation, expansive network, and forward-thinking execution.

Deloitte Canada's Corporate Development Office (CDO) actively pursues and responds to merger, acquisition, and alliance opportunities that bolster our capabilities to serve clients. On April 19, 2022, Deloitte Canada also acquired business consultancy firm, MDB Insight Inc., to bolster its Economic Advisory talent and leadership, and expand its existing offerings for public sector and mid-market clients. Each acquisition demonstrates the firm's commitment to serving private, medium, and large Canadian clients and helping them respond to complex business issues and evolving service needs and opportunities.

