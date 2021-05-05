Deloitte and Canada's Best Managed Companies Virtually Opens the Market
May 05, 2021, 11:00 ET
TORONTO, May 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Peter Brown and Kari Lockhart, Partners at Deloitte and Co-Leaders in Canada's Best Managed Companies Program joined David Chelich, Sector Head, Global Energy and Diversified Industries, TMX Group and Robert Peterman, Vice President, Global Business Development, TMX Group to celebrate Canada's Best Managed Companies and open the market.
Canada's Best Managed Companies is Canada's leading business awards program, recognizing excellence in private Canadian-owned companies. Each year, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies undergo a rigorous application process, but only the best are awarded with this prestigious designation. Companies chosen as "Best Managed" are recognized and celebrated for their entrepreneurial spirit, leadership and innovation in a rapidly changing marketplace. Best Managed Companies represent a wide range of industries and geographies and winners share common attributes including their commitment to talent, ability to execute upon a strong strategic plan, long term vision, and strong global orientation. Currently the network includes 486 winners among all program categories.
Date: Wednesday May 5, 2021
Time: 9:00am - 9:30am
Place: Virtually Broadcast
