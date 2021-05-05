Deloitte and Canada's Best Managed Companies Virtually Opens the Market

Canada's Best Managed Companies is Canada's leading business awards program, recognizing excellence in private Canadian-owned companies. Each year, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies undergo a rigorous application process, but only the best are awarded with this prestigious designation. Companies chosen as "Best Managed" are recognized and celebrated for their entrepreneurial spirit, leadership and innovation in a rapidly changing marketplace. Best Managed Companies represent a wide range of industries and geographies and winners share common attributes including their commitment to talent, ability to execute upon a strong strategic plan, long term vision, and strong global orientation. Currently the network includes 486 winners among all program categories.

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact [email protected]. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

Date: Wednesday May 5, 2021

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

