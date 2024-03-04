Dell Tech Laboratories acquires McCarthy Consultant Services, Inc. in strategic partnership for growth

Two like-minded regulatory consulting firms were founded in the 1980's; more than 40 years later, the next generation is pushing for growth in the sector.

LONDON, ON, March 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, two long standing Canadian firms with expertise in specialty chemical compliance, regulatory affairs, and quality assurance join forces as Dell Tech Laboratories acquires McCarthy Consultant Services.

Dell Tech, a WBENC certified women owned enterprise, has leadership who understand that people are the product in regulatory compliance consulting. For the past 8 years, President Jennifer Grant has invested heavily in her team of regulatory specialists, and now, she's looking to expand.

Stepehen McCarthy joins Dell Tech as a Director of Regulatory Affairs, bringing with him over 20 years of experience and a stellar industry reputation for best-in-class service to the cosmetics, drugs, foods, medical devices, and natural health products industries. Stephen is keen to focus this strategic acquisition on business development and growth, as well as mentorship and professional development for the team.

"I am thrilled to welcome Stephen McCarthy to Dell Tech; this acquisition is predicated on our shared core values of providing best-in-class service to our clients and professional development to our team", shares Dell Tech President Jennifer Grant.

Stephen's father, David McCarthy, founded McCarthy Consulting Services in 1981, just one year after Dell Tech was started by founder Bob Dell. The two companies thrived in parallel to one another for over 40 years with a shared business philosophy and corporate values. Now, their over 85 years of combined service is poised to provide more holistic product safety, regulatory affairs, laboratory testing and quality assurance services to a client network of thousands across the globe.

About Dell Tech

Since 1980, Dell Tech has provided professional, confidential consulting services to the specialty chemical industry in Canada, the US, Europe, and Asia. Our team of expert consultants routinely work with Federal and Provincial representatives to interpret regulations and provide our clients with effective solutions across Regulatory Affairs, Product Safety and ISO 17025 Accredited Laboratory Testing. Dell Tech works with thousands of chemical and natural product manufacturers, distributors, and end users.

Learn more at delltech.com

SOURCE Dell Tech Laboratories Ltd.

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Jennifer Grant, President, Dell Tech Laboratories, [email protected], 519-858-5023