Delivra Announces Q1 2019 Results

TORONTO, May 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Delivra Corp. (TSXV: DVA - "Delivra" or the "Company") reported its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2019. All figures are reported in Canadian dollars ($), unless otherwise indicated. Delivra's financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.

Highlights for Q1 2019:

Recorded sales of $1,080,882 , representing 9% sales growth over the comparative quarter;

, representing 9% sales growth over the comparative quarter; Increased gross margin percentage to 77% for the quarter, a result of recognizing product formulation revenues, which yield larger gross margins; and

Announced on March 4, 2019 , that Delivra entered into a definitive arrangement agreement with Harvest One Cannabis Inc. ("Harvest One"), pursuant to which Harvest One will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Delivra. Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Delivra will receive 0.595 common shares of Harvest One for each Delivra share. Completion of the Arrangement remains subject to various closing conditions, including a final order by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) (the "Court") which was sought on May 29, 2019 , as well as the satisfaction or waiver of all other conditions precedent for completion of the Arrangement, including those as set out in the Arrangement Agreement between the Corporation and Harvest One dated March 3, 2019 with respect to the Arrangement.

"With increased sales, strong margins, and a robust consumer and pharmaceutical portfolio, Delivra has built a platform to grow both our consumer and pharmaceutical businesses," said Dr. Joseph Gabriele, CEO of Delivra. "The transaction with Harvest One is an exciting and important step for our shareholders and is the result of an extensive strategic review process. Harvest One is a global leader in the cannabis space, focusing on innovative lifestyle and wellness products. Combined with our proprietary transdermal delivery system platform and extensive research, development and commercialization capabilities, the combined company is extremely well-positioned to take advantage of the growing market for topicals, sprays, beverages, and other cannabis/CBD-infused products. In addition, Harvest One's global reach can provide greater distribution capabilities for our existing product portfolio. This is a value maximizing transaction that provides our shareholders with a premium and an exciting opportunity to participate in the upside of the combined companies. We believe that Harvest One is the ideal partner to take Delivra to the next level."

Delivra's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and management's discussion & analysis ("MD&A"), for the three months ended March 31, 2019, are available via Delivra's website at www.delivracorp.com and will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT DELIVRA CORP.

Delivra Corp. is a specialty biotechnology company having a proprietary transdermal delivery system platform that can shuttle pharmaceutical and natural molecules through the skin, in a targeted manner. Delivra manufactures and sells a growing line of natural topical creams with the proprietary transdermal delivery system platform under the LivReliefTM brand, for conditions such as joint and muscle pain, nerve pain, varicose veins, wound healing, and sports performance. LivReliefTM products are available in over 6,000 retail locations, including pharmacies, grocery chains, and independent health food stores across Canada, including, but not limited to, Shoppers Drug Mart, Walmart, Loblaw, Rexall, Pharmasave, London Drugs, and on-line at www.livrelief.com. In parallel with its consumer products business, Delivra also has a mandate to license its patent-pending, proprietary transdermal delivery technology platform to pharmaceutical companies globally, for the repurposing of pharmaceutical molecules transdermally to treat a broad range of conditions, along with licensing its over-the-counter products globally. Delivra is headquartered in Hamilton, Ontario and has a research and development laboratory in Charlottetown, PEI.

Further information on Delivra can be found at www.delivracorp.comhttp://www.delivracorp.com/ and www.livrelief.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute "forward-looking statements", which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "intends", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan", and similar expressions. Specifically, forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements regarding: the Company's revenues and financial performance; the Company's drug research and development plans; the timing of operations; and estimates of market conditions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events, performance, or achievements of Delivra to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in such forward-looking statements. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, but there can be no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. In formulating the forward-looking statements contained herein, management has assumed that business and economic conditions affecting Delivra will continue substantially in the ordinary course and will be favourable to Delivra; that the Company will continue to complete orders with existing customers and control product pricing and expenses that clinical testing results will justify commercialization of the Company's drug candidates; that Delivra will be able to obtain all requisite regulatory approvals to commercialize its drug candidates, that such approvals will be received on a timely basis, and that Delivra will be able to find suitable partners for development and commercialization of its products and intellectual property on favourable terms. Although these assumptions were considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, they may prove to be incorrect. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these forward-looking statements include: the ability of the Company to maintain existing product sales with current customers at existing product pricing and expenses; uncertainties associated with obtaining regulatory approval to perform clinical trials and market products; the need to establish additional corporate collaborations, distribution or licensing arrangements; the ability of the Company to generate sales and profits; the Company's ability to raise additional capital if and when necessary; intellectual property disputes; increased competition from pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; changes in equity markets, inflation, and changes in exchange rates; and other factors as described in detail in Delivra's public filings, all of which may be viewed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements and information, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, Delivra disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

