MONTRÉAL, QC, July 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Investing in public transit is about investing in Canadians. With projects that get people where they need to go, we help commuters save time and money, we create good middle-class jobs, and we keep our air clean for generations to come.

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, was joined today by the Premier of Quebec, François Legault, the Mayor of Montréal, Valérie Plante, and the President and Chief Executive Officer of Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, Charles Emond, in Montréal, Quebec, for the launch of phase 1 of the Réseau express métropolitain (REM), a major public transit project linking several suburbs with downtown Montréal. With the launch of phase 1 today, five stations will now provide public transit services from the South Shore's Brossard Station to downtown Montréal's Central Station, crossing the St. Lawrence River via the iconic Samuel De Champlain Bridge.

The REM is the largest public transit project undertaken in Quebec in the last 50 years and the result of extensive partnership, including a record investment from the federal government's Canada Infrastructure Bank.

Once fully completed, the REM will double the length of the existing metro system, link the communities of the West Island (Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue) and the North Shore (Laval and Deux-Montagnes) to downtown Montréal, and create a fast link to Montréal-Trudeau International Airport. The REM will make it possible to travel from downtown Montréal to one of Canada's largest air travel hubs in only 25 minutes, regardless of traffic.

Once fully operational, the REM – a fully electric metro – will help cut emissions by 100,000 tonnes per year, which is equivalent to removing 30,000 cars from our roads each day. The REM is also expected to add significant economic benefits to the Greater Montréal Area, including 34,000 jobs during construction, 1,000 permanent jobs, and over $2 billion in wages paid in Quebec. It is expected to accommodate up to 170,000 users per day.

Projects like this one are a significant part of our plan to fight climate change, create good jobs, and make our communities even better places to call home. Today's announcement means Montrealers will have a faster commute, less time in traffic, cleaner air, and more money back in their pockets.

"The REM is one of the most ambitious public transit projects in Quebec in the last 50 years, and it will transform the way people get around the Greater Montréal area. The REM will reduce the number of cars on the road to make traffic flow better and make our air cleaner. This major project is another step toward making life better for Canadian families."

— The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

"By supporting projects like the REM, we are fighting against climate change and generating benefits for local workers and businesses. It's also a project that will concretely improve the quality of life of people from the greater Montréal region, who will be able to avoid traffic jams thanks to a more efficient, reliable, and sustainable transportation service. We continue to deliver for Quebecers through investments that have tangible impacts in their daily lives."

— The Hon. Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Transport and Quebec Lieutenant, on behalf of the Hon. Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"We are proud of our investment in the REM, one of Canada's most important transit infrastructure projects, whose initial opening will relieve congestion and reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Montréal. Initial operations of our first and largest investment demonstrates the impact of our work. This is one of nearly 30 investments by the Canada Infrastructure Bank that are under construction or in development across the country."

— Ehren Cory, Chief Executive Officer, Canada Infrastructure Bank

In all, about 30,000 commuters a day will be able to use phase 1, which can cover 16.6 kilometres in just 18 minutes.

When complete, the REM will add 26 stations and 67 kilometres of tracks to Montréal's current metro network – doubling the length of the current system.

The Canada Infrastructure Bank is investing a record $1.28 billion into the REM public transit project, and an additional $300 million for the construction of the REM terminus station at the Montréal-Trudeau International Airport. The Government of Canada's Airport Critical Infrastructure Program is also investing an additional $100 million in the airport's REM station.

into the REM public transit project, and an additional for the construction of the REM terminus station at the Montréal-Trudeau International Airport. The Government of Airport Critical Infrastructure Program is also investing an additional in the airport's REM station. With a current total project cost of $6.9 billion , the REM is the result of extensive partnership between the Government of Canada through the Canada Infrastructure Bank, CDPQ Infra, REM inc., the Government of Quebec , Aéroports de Montréal, and Hydro-Québec.

, the REM is the result of extensive partnership between the Government of through the Canada Infrastructure Bank, CDPQ Infra, REM inc., the Government of , Aéroports de Montréal, and Hydro-Québec. The Canada Infrastructure Bank was established under the Canada Infrastructure Bank Act in 2017 and seeks to invest in large, transformational, and revenue-generating infrastructure projects that are in the public interest, foster clean economic growth, and contribute to the sustainability of infrastructure in Canada .

in 2017 and seeks to invest in large, transformational, and revenue-generating infrastructure projects that are in the public interest, foster clean economic growth, and contribute to the sustainability of infrastructure in . Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested over $22 billion on more than 1,800 public transit projects across Canada . These investments are expected to build more than 400 kilometres of new public transit subway and light rail line, purchase over 3,000 zero-emission buses, and create almost 1,700 kilometres of active transportation trails, bike and pedestrian lanes, and recreational paths.

