Delivering a Better Internet Experience - telMAX awarded PC Mag's Fastest ISP In Canada title for the third year in a row

STOUFFVILLE, ON, July 24, 2024 /CNW/ - telMAX, a York Region-based 100% fibre Internet Service Provider, has been awarded the title of Fastest ISP in Canada by PC Magazine – for the third year in a row.

Servicing Brooklin, Stouffville, Newmarket, Aurora, Richmond Hill, and continuing to expand throughout the Greater Toronto Area, telMAX provides 100% fibre Internet, TV, and home phone services to residents and businesses.

PC Mag 2024 Logo (CNW Group/telMAX)

"We're really responding to a need in the market. People have been asking for a better Internet experience than what the big carriers are providing," said telMAX CEO Michael Strople. "They want the best internet speeds with no lag, they want a reliable network that doesn't go down, and they want great value. That's the promise telMAX makes, and we're focused on delivering that to our customers and the thousands of people and businesses that continue to join the telMAX family."

telMAX pairs its scalable fibre network with an extremely powerful Wi-Fi mesh solution, ensuring that customers get whole home coverage.

"telMAX offers 100% fibre internet packages from symmetrical upload and download up to 10 Gbps." Added Strople, "With telMAX, we take care of working with your current provider for you, so switching is easy and hassle-free. Our customer care teams are local. We focus on great speeds, seamless switching, and local employees – that's the telMAX advantage."

To learn more about telMAX and to see if their 100% fibre optic Internet is available to your home or business, give them a call at (905) 233-7377 or visit http://www.telmax.com.

telMAX Media Contact: Tal Trainer, Tel: (289) 383-4217, Email: [email protected]