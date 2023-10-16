Delish Local: Kingston's Homegrown Food Delivery App Offers Unbeatable Benefits

KINGSTON, ON, Oct. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Delish Local, Kingston's very own food delivery app, is taking the culinary scene by storm, and residents are reaping the rewards! In a world where convenience meets compassion, Delish Local stands out for its dedication to the community, unmatched benefits, and unwavering support for local businesses.

Here are just a few of the fantastic benefits Kingstonians can enjoy when they order through Delish Local:

No 10% Fees: Say goodbye to the additional 10% fees that the other guy's charge. Delish Local believes in transparent pricing, ensuring you get the best value for your money.

Expanded Delivery Areas: We're proud to serve areas that the other guys won't reach, ensuring that everyone in Kingston can enjoy their favorite local eats delivered to their doorstep.

Fair Treatment for Drivers: Our drivers keep 100% of the delivery fee, unlike billion-dollar corporations that take a cut. By choosing Delish Local, you're supporting local drivers.

Restaurants Thrive: "We don't burden restaurants with hefty 20%-30% commissions the other guy's charges, on each order. Delish Local believes in empowering local eateries to flourish."

$15 Off Your First Order: Every new customer is welcomed with a generous $15 discount on their first order. It's our way of saying thanks for choosing Delish Local!

Exciting Prizes: Delish Local offers chances to win cash or enjoy free food and delivery for up to 12 months. We believe in giving back to our loyal customers.

Beyond these unbeatable benefits, Delish Local is deeply committed to the Kingston community. We proudly support local food banks by donating a portion of our proceeds, ensuring that our success directly contributes to those in need.

Furthermore, Delish Local is all about keeping it local. We employ Kingston residents and ensure that our revenue stays within Canadian communities, providing opportunities and supporting the local economy.

Founded and managed right here in Kingston, Delish Local is more than just a food delivery app; it's a community-driven initiative that brings great food, convenience, and compassion together.

For further information: For interviews, inquiries, or more information, please contact: [email protected]