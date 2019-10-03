Delight your taste buds - United Craft announces big new flavours for cooler weather

TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - As crisp cooler air replaces summer's warmth, it's time to stock your beer fridge! United Craft announces bold new Fall beverage flavours that will refresh and delight.

Fall beers generally have a heavier body and more autumnal spiciness than summer's lighter tastes. Pumpkin has dominated the scene for years but drinkers are now actively looking for something new.

Move over pumpkin … pecan is here! Dana Hatic of eater.com recently declared, "Pumpkin pie may reign supreme on Thanksgiving, but the true hero of the dessert table is pecan pie."

And now you can have your pie and drink it too with new Double Trouble Pecan Pie Porter, a brew bursting with luscious chocolate and pecan tastiness. Hints of coffee, vanilla, and toffee make it ideal for Fall sipping and a terrific holiday treat.

Cooler weather means fuller amber ales and lagers, which are slightly darker and more robust. Their slightly heavier maltiness is perfect with heartier soups, pastas and cheeses.

Supremely drinkable is new Lokal Düsseldorf Altbier, inspired by the best of German brewing tradition yet hand-crafted in Ontario. Lokal adheres to the German Beer Purity Law and contains only the best double-filtered water, specialty yeast and hops imported from Germany, and Canadian two row barley. It's patiently cold-conditioned to mellow out the flavours so it delivers the uber crispness of a lager yet the fuller flavour of an ale.

Cooler weather means hanging out by the fire and nothing's tastier than a smoked or oak-aged beer with its multi-layered richness and soft finish. Old Tomorrow's Monty's Aged Ryed Ale has become an Ontario fan favourite with its silky whisky smokiness and creamy caramel finish. Aged in whisky-infused oak, this is a perfect sipping beer. Highlander's Blacksmith Smoked Porter offers the complexity of an English style smoked porter and is a symphony of coffee, caramel and chocolate flavours.

Fall also means pear harvesting and cider-making with hand-picked apples, pears and peaches in abundance. Eden Grove Perfect Pear Cider combines the Bartlett's smooth buttery texture with the Bosc's juicy sweetness to deliver a crisp, dry flavour. Good news – it's both gluten free and vegan friendly.

On the peach front, Old Tomorrow Everything's Peachy Cream Ale satisfies with a citrusy tartness with a smooth silky finish. Juicy and creamy – so perfect for Fall!

